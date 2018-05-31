Nurse sues hospital over crushed knee

A GOLD Coast nurse wants $415,000 after she crashed into a trolley while rushing to save a patient's life, court documents allege.

Carina Lea Tobin is suing the Gold Coast Hospital and Health Service after fracturing her knee in the collision.

Mrs Tobin claims she is in constant pain, will need a full-knee replacement and is suffering a mental health disorder from the injury.

The court documents allege she will not be able to continue work as a registered nurse once her knee is replaced due to the day-to-day stress.

"(Mrs Tobin) has suffered some mental adjustment disorder problems and suffers anxiety whenever there is a code blue and becomes avoidant, which is detrimental to her value as an employee," the documents say.

It is also alleged she is likely to have to return to work in administration after a knee replacement.

A Gold Coast Health spokeswoman said they could not comment on matters that were before the court.

"We take our obligation to providing a safe work environment very seriously and have a comprehensive Rehabilitation and Return to Work program to support staff," she said.

Lawyer Kimberly Allen, general manager of Shine Lawyers, said Mrs Tobin's left knee hit the resuscitation trolley when it was being wheeled around the corner of a corridor.

She was running to get the trolley during a "code blue" call after a patient suffered a sudden heart attack in the general ward at the Gold Coast University Hospital on November 11, 2015.

"As she (ran for the trolley) somebody came around a blind corner with the trolley already in their possession striking her left knee," Ms Allen said.

"The pain she experiences in her knee means she has had to modify the way she works which has emotionally taken an enormous toll on her as nursing made up a significant part of her identity."

Ms Allen claimed the injury could have been easily prevented.

"A large mirror positioned where staff could see who is coming from around the blind corner from either direction could have easily prevented this life-changing injury," she said.

"Mrs Tobin will require a full knee replacement and in the meantime she must manage the pain and her working hours so she can support her family."

The documents also claim the hospital should implement a policy of having two people move a trolley to ensure one person can work as lookouts when going around a corner.