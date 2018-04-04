Wallace: It’s all about momentum

GOLD Coast prop Jarrod Wallace is confident the Titans can avoid another rollercoaster season as they seek to build off their stunning victory over the Broncos.

The Titans pulled off the upset on Sunday, defeating Brisbane 26-14. It was their first win over the Broncos since 2014.

It was also just the second time they have beaten the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium, and was the perfect way to respond to their Round 3 nightmare loss to the Dragons.

The challenge for the Titans now is to maintain that form and energy after last year struggling with their consistency.

While they managed to claim some big scalps in 2017 - most memorably a 38-36 victory over the Storm in May - they often failed to back up and never won more than three games in a row.

Wallace knows the win against his former side was too important for the Titans to not deliver again this weekend.

He believes they are much better placed this season to be a consistent force.

The Titans have to maintain that level. (AAP Image/Darren England)

"I was saying to Jai (Arrow) that it almost felt like an Origin win," Wallace said of the victory over the Broncos.

"It's an awesome feeling. It's pretty special and hopefully we can keep that momentum going now.

"We just need to get that consistency going and anything can happen from there.

"On and off the field we're in a lot better place (than last year).

"We have some really good young talent coming through. That's good for us older boys because they're pushing us and making sure we're playing every week.

"If we're not playing to the standard (coach Garth Brennan) wants, we have young guys that will do that. There are really promising signs for the club going forward."

Garth Brennan needs to keep the pressure on his players.

Wallace said Jai Whitbread, Joe Greenwood and Keegan Hipgrave were young forwards to keep an eye on as the season progresses.

The Queensland Origin prop is also determined to have another big season himself, after missing the opening two rounds through suspension.

As the Titans prepare to take on the Sea Eagles in Gladstone on Sunday, Wallace said he was doing everything he could to maintain the form he showed last year and was aiming to make over 100m and more than 20 tackles per game.

"I want to be playing consistent footy all the time," he said.

"My role is to run hard, tackle hard. If I can do that every week, it means I'm doing the right thing for my team.

"I have to make sure I'm leading and really step up."