Woman handed tissue, learns of alleged rape

A GOLD Coast woman says she learned she had been raped when a man walked into her room with a tissue after having sex with her, it was alleged in court.

Ryan Talford Marjanovic is accused of raping the woman after a night out in Broadbeach in June last year.

Marjanovic faces trial in the Southport District Court this week.

It is alleged the victim went to bed and had sex with another man who left while she was asleep.

She allegedly woke in the early hours of the morning to the feeling of someone having sex with her.

"She will tell you she was confused and she saw the person who had sex with her was the defendant (Marjanovic) when he came back into the room and handed her a tissue," Crown prosecutor Michael Mitchell told the jury on Monday.

It is alleged Marjanovic said nothing to the woman before or after the rape.

She said she only recognised Marjanovic when he handed her a tissue, the court was told.

Mr Mitchell said she ran from the room and knocked on her roommate's door, alerting her of the alleged rape.

Mr Mitchell said the roommate chased Marjanovic to the hallway.

"She spoke to him in the elevator before returning to the room," he said.

In court yesterday, a close friend of the victim said she appeared to be in shock for about a day after the attack before breaking down in tears at work.

"She was shocked, she just had nothing, she wasn't sad, she wasn't crying, she was just blank," said the friend, who encouraged the woman to report the matter to police.

But when she arrived at work her friend said: "She sat down, burst into tears and ran into the toilets".

The victim's manager told the court she was "completely distraught" after arriving at work.

He said she later told him about the alleged rape.

"She was at a house on that weekend," he said.

"She was with a man in a room and he must have left in the middle of the night without her realising and someone has entered the room and has basically taken advantage of her."

The trial is set to continue today.