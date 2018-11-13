Menu
Nathan Freeman in action against the Western Bulldogs.
AFL

Suns show interest in delisted Saint

13th Nov 2018 9:05 AM

Gold Coast could offer delisted St Kilda midfielder Nathan Freeman an AFL lifeline.

Freeman has reportedly toured the Suns' facilities and is a chance to join he Queensland club as a delisted free agent.

The Suns have confirmed their interest in Freeman, who has played just two AFL games in five years.

"We have been having a talk to Nathan. He has come up and had a look at the facilities," Suns list manager Craig Cameron told Fairfax Media.

"Like many clubs we would like to add some pace, and Nathan has that.

"He will have a medical … clearly it is well known he has had problems over his time in the AFL system, but he also played a lot of football this year in the VFL and then the two AFL games at the end of the season."

After years of persistent hamstring injuries, Freeman finally made his AFL debut this year in Round 20 and played one more game before he was dropped and then cut by the Saints.

The 23-year-old was originally drafted by Collingwood at pick 10 in the 2013 draft before he was traded to St Kilda.

Freeman expressed a desire to continue his career at a third club after his delisting by the Saints.

"I think I've still got the chance to regain my weapons and my tools, and if I get back to that I think I'll be a pretty good player," Freeman told SEN.

