Suns to inject pace for Demons clash

Lachie Weller is set to make his return for the Suns. (AAP Image/Julian Smith)

GOLD Coast are poised to inject some desperately needed pace to the side for Saturday's Round 8 showdown with Melbourne.

Sean Lemmens, Lachie Weller and Pearce Hanley all look likely to be brought into the side after overcoming injury, adding enormous foot speed to a team coach Stuart Dew said was lacking in pace in recent weeks.

Adding to their importance to the Suns, it will come against a Melbourne Demons outfit who look to move the ball quicker than most.

"We have missed a bit of speed so they should add that to the side," Dew said.

"(Melbourne) move the ball fast. They are number one for mark play-ons so they are looking to move the ball pretty quick.

"Their defence has been pretty solid too. They have had a lot of inside 50s and I think we have heard them say they haven't been able to convert.

"Stats can be misleading but they have had plenty of ball."

Hanley missed the Suns trip to Perth last weekend due to a shin injury while Weller could play his first since Round 3 after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Sean Lemmens will add some speed to the Suns line-up. Photograph : Jason O'Brien

Lemmens made his return from an ankle injury through Gold Coast's NEAFL side last weekend, kicking four goals.

No. 2 draft pick Jack Lukosius looks also set to play his seventh AFL game of the season after being rested for the West Coast game.

"He is available. We were just looking to freshen him up last week after playing six games, plus three practice games," Dew said.

"It was about the right time to get ahead of the curve and look after him.

"He has a good attitude and we are probably holding him back in terms of minutes as well.

"He is capable of a little bit more but we have a bigger picture at play and don't want to run him into the ground and want to keep him health throughout the year.

"If we can get a fair few games into him, that will hold him in good stead for his second year."