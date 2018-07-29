‘Gutless’ Suns no-show against Blues

FEV was wrong. Former Blues full forward Brendan Fevola declared last week that Carlton were "literally the worst side ever to play football, in the whole history, ever.''

But what does that say about the Suns after a gutless 35-point loss to the Blues in front of another disappointing crowd of 10,776?

The Blues are going through some hard times but in Saturday night's win you could see why they are urging their fans to be patient.

Stars Patrick Cripps with 38 touches and Marc Murphy, 36, were the architects but the likes of Paddy Dow, Sam Petrevski Seton, who are the green shoots, played very well.

The only downer for Carlton was a leg injury to Jacob Weitering late in the game after a heavy collision with Steven May.

Gold Coast have highly-rated young players too but they are incapable of seizing an opportunity.

Charlie Curnow celebrates a goal for the Blues. Picture: AAP Images

The exhilaration of knocking over Sydney clearly didn't survive the week for the players and it was sucked out of the fans by half time.

The most disappointing thing about the Suns was comparing this week to last. They are capable of having a crack when no one gives them a hope of winning but when there are genuine expectations, they wilt like an old lettuce.

They were firm favourites against the last placed Blues who were coming off a 72 point loss to Hawthorn last week.

For the second time this season a club has arrived at Metricon Stadium with just one win next to their name and a mountain of pressure on their coach.

And for the second time the Suns handed them a circuit breaker with an insipid display.

Against St Kilda in Rd 13 they squandered a 31 point three-quarter time lead to lose by two points - helping the Saints break an 11-game winless streak.

This was worse. Much worse.

For starters, they played pretty well for a half against the Saints.

The intensity from both sides was non-existent in the opening half Saturday night but Carlton found it after the break to hammer home seven goals to one in the third quarter and eventually run out 12.7 (79) to 5.14 (44) winners.

Nothing went right for Gold Coast.

David Swallow was knocked out early on Saturday night. Picture: AAP Images

Midfielder David Swallow was knocked out in a heavy tackle from Cripps and Steven May was reported for catching Ed Curnow high when he attempted to block his run at the start of the last quarter

If the Suns' fumbly performance wasn't enough to alarm AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan, the site of May being booed on his own home deck surely did.

Metricon Stadium would have to be the only stadium in the country where the home captain gets booed but that happened to May later in the final quarter when he lined-up for goal.

VOTES:

Cripps 3, Murphy 2, Petrevski-Seton 1

BEST:

Carlton: Cripps, Murphy, Petrevski-Seton, Simpson, E Curnow, C Curnow.

Suns: J Lyons, S May, J Harbrow, W Brodie