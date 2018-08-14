Suns rule out chase for big-name player

Suns players run through the banner before the Round 21 AFL match between the Gold Coast Suns and the Richmond Tigers at Metricon Stadium. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England.

THE Suns won't chase a big fish at season's end as they look to rebuild their list without splurging on a marquee player the way the club did with Gary Ablett.

Injured star Tom Lynch's likely exit means Gold Coast have about an extra $1 million per season free in their salary cap.

Inaugural Suns captain Ablett arrived at Gold Coast on a massive deal, worth more than $1 million per season, and the club have the power to try to lure another elite player.

Whether the club could convince one to come to Queensland is another matter.

Suns football manager Jon Haines said it wasn't on the Suns agenda, revealing their intent to rebuild through the draft while adding mature-age players to help the young list develop under senior coach Stuart Dew.

"I don't think we would be in the market (for a big-name player) at this stage," Haines said.

"We are taking a really strategic look at both our TPP (Total Player Payment) position and also what is the best way to build the list.

"We will looking at predominantly going to have a really good hand in the draft in the early stage of the first round in what looks like a really strong draft.

"We will be looking to rebuild through the draft but we are also looking to complement where we can with some mature-age players who bring really specific attributes.

"Those attributes are around how to live an elite lifestyle, good characters, good leadership capability, really strong influences and role models who can help our younger players over this coming period.

"I don't think in terms of where we are as a football club and where our list is at, how responsible it would be to spend that money on a particular player.

"That's not to say that in a few years time that changes, which it certainly would."