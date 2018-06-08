REVEALED: How top Coast suburbs compare to Gold Coast

SEA change seeking southerners have helped drive-up the median house price on the Gold and Sunshine Coasts with Minyama and Mermaid Beach, respectively, being the big winners.

Minyama's 67.8 per cent rise coincided with it also being the first million dollar suburb within the Sunshine Coast local government area.

It outperformed Moffat Beach (60.8 per cent), Alexandra Headland (60.5) and Dicky Beach (59.7 per cent) since 2013 on the Sunshine Coast, according to figures released by the Real Estate Institute of Queensland.

Sunshine Coast real estate agent Tom Offermann said the price surge in the higher performing waterside suburbs was largely being driven by southern migration.

He said it was once Victorians largely pushing up house prices but now just as many people are moving north from New South Wales because they're getting more bang for their buck.

"There is very good infrastructure around Minyama and there's the Mooloolaba Harbour and beautiful beaches," Mr Offermann said.

"The Sunshine Coast is back on trend and people are taking the opportunity to sell their houses down south and spend less but get more for their money and have change left over to help fund their lifestyle.

On the Gold Coast, Mermaid Beach, which includes prestige homes along Hedges Avenue, was the standout with an 80.7 per cent rise but the real surprise was Hollywell.

The Gold Coast suburb, sandwiched between up-market Paradise Point and Runway Bay, was riding on the coat tails of its neighbours, said REIQ media manager Felicty Moore.

"Hollywell is getting a halo effect from Paradise Point," Mrs Moore said.

"Often what will happen, when people can't afford a suburb, they go to the next best and in this scenario that's Hollywell."

Mermaid Beach, which includes prestige homes along Hedges Avenue, was the standout with an 80.7 per cent rise. Picture: Realestate.com.au

Tailgating Hollywell for growth was Burleigh Heads (64.4 per cent) while Palm Beach (59.5) and Broadbeach Waters (59.3) were exceptional performers as well.

"Another reason house prices will rise, on both the Sunshine Coast or Gold Coasts, is when you start seeing upgrades to roads and also public transport."

If it's not the water attracting big house prices, it's the views from the hinterlands on both coasts.

Sneaking into 10th spot on Sunshine Coast was Mooloolah Valley (51.2) while rounding out the top 10 on the Gold Coast was Tallebudgera (48.4).

"They have beautiful views and in some parts of those hinterland areas you can see out to the water," Mrs Moore said.

The price surge in the higher performing waterside suburbs, such as Minyama (pictured), is largely being driven by southern migration.

TOP SUNSHINE COAST SUBURBS

Top 10 performing suburbs over the past five years (land size of 2400 sqm or less):

Minyama's 67.8%

Moffat Beach 60.8%

Alexandra Headland 60.5%

Dicky Beach 59.7%

Mudjimba 57.8%

Coolum Beach 57.6%

Battery Hill 56.2%

Buddina 54.9%

Mount Coolum 51.8%

Mooloolah Valley 51.2%

7/255 Hedges Ave, Mermaid Beach.

TOP GOLD COAST SUBURBS

Mermaid Beach 80.7%

Hollywell 64.6%

Burleigh Heads 64.4%

Palm Beach 59.5%

Broadbeach Waters 59.3%

Miami 57.7%

Hope Island 52.8%

Burleigh Waters 51.9%

Currumbin Waters 48.9%

Tallebudgera 48.4%