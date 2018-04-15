Poor discipline, injuries cost Titans

AN ill-disciplined Titans outfit have come crashing back down to earth, after injuries, a Bryce Cartwright sin-binning and a classy Panthers team ended their winning run.

Last week they were Queensland's best team, but on Sunday the Gold Coast failed to maintain their early dominance with Penrith claiming a 35-12 victory at Panthers Stadium.

A Titans-bound Tyrone Peachey and his halves partner James Maloney ignited the Panthers in the second half, but it was the Titans' own errors that saw them fall apart after a promising start to the game.

The Gold Coast opened the scoring through a barnstorming Dale Copley and had Penrith looking frustrated in the opening 20 minutes as they struggled to fight their way back in.

They eventually found their way over through Corey Harawira-Naera and James Tamou to go into halftime with a 10-6 lead.

Ashley Taylor taken for a HIA.

However, the real turning point came in the 51st minute when stand-in Titans captain Kevin Proctor was warned that any more penalties from the Gold Coast would see their players sent straight to the sin bin.

And it was former Panther Cartwright - in his highly-anticipated return to Penrith - who slipped up, much to the delight of the crowd.

Cartwright was sent for 10 minutes and the Panthers quickly capitalised, with another penalty to Mitch Rein giving Penrith the chance to extend their lead by two before Peachey scored to ultimately seal the deal for his side.

The points continued to flow for the Panthers - and the Titans managed to nab a second four-pointer through Anthony Don - but it was Cartwright's sin-binning and Peachey's try that swung the momentum.

Morgan Boyle copped a head knock in the warm up.

With the Titans conceding 13 penalties and making 10 errors - plus dealing with a multitude of injuries - they were their own worst enemy.

The constant mistakes rattled them and discipline will have to be a focus for them ahead of next week's trip to Townsville to meet the struggling Cowboys.

However, coach Garth Brennan was not too concerned, admitting it was both the errors and injuries that affected their performance.

"We didn't have a lot of football to work with in that second half," he said.

"They ended up with (10) more sets in the game than us.

"It's a tough ask when you're down on troops to have (10) more sets to defend than the opposition has to.

"It's obviously disappointing with the result but I can't question the effort from the boys.

"It's a tough game. You get a few things go against you and it can hurt you ... You can't argue too much (about the penalty count)."

There is no reason for the Titans to panic but if they want to prove they are the real deal this season they must find some consistency soon.

They also certainly had their excuses after they were hit by a string of injuries.

Already without skipper Ryan James (suspension), the Titans lost forward Morgan Boyle in the warm-up to a head knock while hooker Nathan Peats played just 27 minutes after succumbing to a rib injury and Copley battled a hamstring problem.

Star forward Jai Arrow was also not at his best after copping a knock to his back early in the game and Ash Taylor was also taken for a HIA right before halftime.

While he was cleared, he was not the same in the second half.

PENRITH 35 (C Harawira-Naera 2 C Crichton D Edwards T Peachey J Tamou tries J Maloney 5 goals J Maloney field goal) bt GOLD COAST 12 (D Copley A Don tries M Gordon 2 goals) at Panthers Stadium. Referee: Chris Butler, Chris Sutton. Crowd: 11,091.