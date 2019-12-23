Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Family to farewell Qld teen killed in mass-stabbing today

by Jeremy Pierce
23rd Dec 2019 1:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A TEENAGER stabbed to death in an horrific attack in the heart of Surfers Paradise will be farewelled on the Gold Coast today.

Jack Beasley with dad Brett. Picture: Facebook
Jack Beasley with dad Brett. Picture: Facebook

Jack Beasley, a keen rugby league player with the Helensvale Hornets, had just graduated from Year 12 at Pacific Pines High School when he was attacked during a night out in Surfers 10 days ago.

Five teens from the Logan area have since been arrested and charged with his murder.

Friends of stabbing victim Jack Beasley gather to pay their respects at the scene of the tragedy outside the Surfers Paradise IGA. Picture: Liam Kidston.
Friends of stabbing victim Jack Beasley gather to pay their respects at the scene of the tragedy outside the Surfers Paradise IGA. Picture: Liam Kidston.

A large gathering is expected to attend Jack's funeral service at the Southport Church of Christ later this morning.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks jack beasley multiple attacker murder charges southport church stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Thieves sucking the life out of the Clarence

        premium_icon Thieves sucking the life out of the Clarence

        News A council spokesperson said there had been an “unprecedented” amount of water being taken from the water supply

        • 23rd Dec 2019 1:30 PM
        Bushfire outlook for summer released

        premium_icon Bushfire outlook for summer released

        Environment However hot and dry conditions are forecast to continue into 2020

        Burnt-toast Way or The Big Lebowski Bridge?

        premium_icon Burnt-toast Way or The Big Lebowski Bridge?

        News Chance for community members to get creative naming bridges and roads

        Year in Review: biggest stories of April 2019

        Year in Review: biggest stories of April 2019

        People and Places Here’s what made the headlines in the Clarence Valley in April 2019

        • 23rd Dec 2019 1:30 PM