Crime

QLD tradie cops $250,000 penalty for unfinished jobs

by Brianna Morris-Grant
14th Jan 2019 7:04 PM
A GOLD Coast tradesman has been ordered to pay more than $253,500 in fines and compensation today after charges were laid by the Office of Fair Trading.

Ali Faraj, also known by aliases Ali Mousselmani, Kamil Kassem and Kamil Mousselmani, was fined $60,000 and ordered to pay $193,500 in compensation to three customers.

Between October 2017 and February 2018, Mr Faraj used a fake Queensland Building and Construction Commission builders license number in ads for his business.

The Gold Coast Magistrates Court also heard Mr Faraj had accepted $204,000 in payment for three jobs which were not completed.

The OFT issued a public warning in May of last year to avoid using Mr Faraj's services.

Fair Trading Acting Executive Director Craig Turner warned consumers to be careful to use "reputable" traders.

"If you see a licence number in an advertisement, conduct a QBCC licence search to ensure you're dealing with someone legitimate," he said.

"Be vigilant, know your consumer rights and do your research before handing over large sums of money."

Mr Faraj was found guilty of one count of making false representations about holding a QBCC builders licence and three counts of accepting payment and failing to supply goods and services within a reasonable time.

