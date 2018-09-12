Menu
2018-09-12
Teen has ‘critical injuries’ after late-night crash

by ANDREW POTTS
12th Sep 2018 5:37 AM
A 17-year-old girl is fighting for live in a Gold Coast Hospital with 'critical injuries' after a horror late-night crash in the city's Hinterland.

The single-vehicle crash occurred 9.30pm on The Panorama at Talliai when a white ute carry two 17-tear-olds is alleged to have crossed the Worongary Road intersection and crashed into an embankment.

The female passenger sustained critical injuries and was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

The 17-year-old male driver was taken to the same hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

The Gold Coast Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the incident and is appealing for anyone with information to contact police.

It came just two hours after a woman was hit by a car and killed at Nerang.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

