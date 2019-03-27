Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Gold Coast woman begged to be let out of prison so she can “join a dating agency” and “find another love of my life” during a court appearance yesterday.
A Gold Coast woman begged to be let out of prison so she can “join a dating agency” and “find another love of my life” during a court appearance yesterday. kaspiic
Crime

Prisoner: ‘I need to find another lover’

by Lea Emery
27th Mar 2019 9:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast woman begged to be let out of prison so she can "join a dating agency" and "find another love of my life" during a court appearance yesterday.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, made the impassioned and tearful appeal when she pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court to three counts of contravening a domestic violence order.

"I need to get out and I need to join a dating agency," she said.

"I need to find another love of my life."

The woman, who is serving a prison term for multiple breaches of the domestic violence order, phoned her former partner three times in January and February telling him their six-year-old boy needed his mother.

 

Police prosecutor Sergeant Davina Cochrane said the man found the behaviour to be "harassing".

Magistrate Pamela Dowse ordered the woman be convicted and not further punished.

"You are not allowed to do that, don't do that," she said.

The woman is expected to be released from prison in May.

crime editors picks gold coast lover prisoner

Top Stories

    Happy Paws Haven animal welfare hearing begins

    premium_icon Happy Paws Haven animal welfare hearing begins

    Crime FOUNDER of the Happy Paws Haven pet sanctuary Sally Ann Rogers has appeared in Grafton Local Court to face animal welfare charges

    'Monster of willpower': Grafton terrorist's journey

    premium_icon 'Monster of willpower': Grafton terrorist's journey

    Crime Terrorist who grew up in Grafton described as 'awkward'

    Public meeting over one of worst road networks

    Public meeting over one of worst road networks

    Council News All invited to discuss Florda system of roads

    Two from three for Robyn in 8x8

    premium_icon Two from three for Robyn in 8x8

    News Inspiration from her dog led her on journey to another win

    • 27th Mar 2019 9:00 AM