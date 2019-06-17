Gold Coaster clinches Miss Teen Queensland title

Balancing an international dance career with her Miss Teen Queensland responsibilities and finishing Year 12 sounds like a juggling act. But this Gold Coaster says it's all in a day's work.

The 17-year-old from Broadbeach was named Miss Teen Queensland after scoring wins across the board at the state and regional pageant competition on the Gold Coast this month.

It was Amber's first time in a pageant and she admitted she was shocked to win.

"I thought I may as well give it a go and I didn't really know what I was walking in to, I can't believe I won," she told the Bulletin.

"I had prepared myself for the catty stereotypical behaviour you see in movies but it's really not like that, the judges are really nurturing and the girls were so supportive.

"I don't think I could have won without my dance background, that gave me everything in the way of confidence and poise, as well as public speaking."

New Miss Teen Queensland winner Amber Cartner, 17, with ballroom dance partner William Welsh.

She lives and breathes dance, forgoing traditional school to train and teach at a Gold Coast dance studio more than 10 hours a day.

But at just 13 her dreams of being a professional ballerina - something she had practised for since age three - were crushed.

"I was told I was too tall for ballet. I was told I was never going to make it which was a huge confidence knock for me," she said.

SUBSCRIPTION OFFER: GET FULL DIGITAL ACCESS + JABRA WIRELESS HEADPHONES

That was when Amber, who now stands at 180cm tall, decided to try something new.

She had never attempted ballroom dancing before but tried out for a position in the extremely competitive genre, seeing success with her new dance partner almost instantaneously.

"We won our first competition within four weeks and went to the Australian Championships and made the final - it was pretty incredible." she said.

The pair will travel overseas to compete in August.

Four years on, she and dance partner William Welsh are still winning and performing together. They will travel to China in August before competing in the world's biggest event, the Blackpool Dance Festival next year.

Amber will also represent Queensland at the national Miss Teen Australia final at the start of July, where she could go on to the international World Teen Supermodel competition.