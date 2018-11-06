Gold-medal Olympian facing string of charges held in custody

A GOLD-MEDALLIST diver facing a string of failing to appear and stealing charges has been held in custody, after a magistrate adjourned her bail application.

Chantelle Lee Newbery, who won diving gold at the 2004 Athens Olympics, fronted Toowoomba Magistrates Court this morning.

Her solicitor, who phoned in from Rockhampton, said there were mitigating circumstances that he would like to put before the court personally.

Magistrate Viviana Keegan adjourned the application until November 15 and remanded her in custody.