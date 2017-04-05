Gold medals in the boat

CHAMPION: Lachlan Maxwell with one of his titles won at the CHS rowing championships held in Grafton.

JUNIOR SPORTSPERSON: At last year's Combined High School rowing championships in Taree, Lachlan Maxwell won silver in the single sculls.

While second is a great result, Maxwell knew he could do better, and he pushed hard at training to work for the next CHS championships.

They were held on the Clarence River in Grafton last month, and Maxwell went one better this year in the Under 15s single and double scull with Andre Kendall, claiming gold in both events.

For Maxwell's dominant performance on the oars for Maclean High School, he has won the Jetts Fitness Junior Sportsperson of the Month award for March.

"I was pretty excited, I worked really hard towards that event and it meant a lot to get those results," he said.

Maxwell said he was 13 at the time he raced, making his results against older competition all the more incredible.

Maxwell has been rowing for nearly three years, and said he loves being out on the water.

"I train three times a week and go for a run once or twice a week," he said.

"I love the adrenalin of racing, and getting out there is challenging but being on the water is also relaxing, and I have fun too."

Before Christmas Maxwell was offered a scholarship with Mudgee Boys School off the back of his rowing performances, and he said he was still making up his mind about the offer.