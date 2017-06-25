Golden anniversary for the Anna and John

Anna and John Bransdon celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, June 24.

ACCORDING to John Bransdon, his wife Anna told everyone she was going to marry him well before he knew.

The two did marry, and on Saturday, they celebrated 50 years of marriage.

"We've had a good life,” Anna said. "We've travelled a bit, we worked in New Guinea... we had twin girls and took them over there, then we came back.

"We've also had a son, Alan.”

After living over seas, in Newcastle and spending 35 years in Tullymorgan, the couple have now retired in Gulmarrad.

"Obviously (our 50 years together) hasn't been too bad or we wouldn't be here,” John joked.

The two met at Grafton Base Hospital through John's sister Lyn.

After working as a nurse, Anna took over the Tullymorgan bus ride from John's mum from 1986 to 2002 , Billie, and John drove cane trucks for 33 years after working in a copper mine in Papua New Guinea.

To celebrate, the Bransdon's children, organised a get together at the Maclean Services Club with friends and family.