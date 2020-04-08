Golden anniversary must wait because of COVID-19 Fish and chips instead

Lorna and Barry Reeves of Lawrence are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

CORONAVIRUS has claimed another casualty: the 50th wedding anniversary of Lawrence couple Lorne and Barry Reeves.

The couple and their family of three children scattered around Australia had been planning for the big occasion since the start of the year.

“The invitations had all gone out and most of the replies had come back,” Lorna said.

“We’d chosen the South Grafton Bowling Club because it was on the river and not far from where we had our wedding reception, the St Matthew’s Church Hall, (now the Riverside Chapel).”

The COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings of more than two people have put all those plans on hold.

“We’re thinking we’ll have to put it off for a year,” she said. “We’ll party on in 2021.

“Instead we might treat ourselves to a drive to Yamba for some fish and chips, or walk down to the Lawrence General Store for fish and chips there.”

Lorna and Barry Reeves married in Grafton on April 11, 1970 in the Methodist Church in Prince St.

“It wasn’t a big affair. You didn’t have big weddings back then,” Lorna said. “We had about 50 people, all family and friends.”

Lorna and Barry have moved up and down the Clarence River during their lives together.

“We moved to Maclean after we were married and then we moved to Yamba where I worked for a motel and Barry worked at the Harwood Mill.

After the 1974 and 76 floods we decided we had to move and so we came to live on the hill at Lawrence.”

Lorna was the 2012 Clarence Valley Citizen of the Year.