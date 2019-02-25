GOLDEN CHANCE: School rowers take the oars for State titles

GOLDEN BOYS: Two years ago Maclean High School pair Andre Kendall and Lachlan Maxwell collected gold in the double sculls at the NSW CHS Rowing Championships at Grafton. Now the titles have returned to the Clarence it is time for the pair to go for gold again.

ROWING: The rising stars of rowing in the Clarence Valley will man the oars today when the NSW Combined High School rowing championships descend on the Clarence River.

Maclean High School will be joined by Grafton High and South Grafton High as they aim to defend their home waters from the best prospects across the state.

The championships will be conducted on Grafton Rowing Club's eight-lane 2000m course and are the second instalment of a multi-year sponsorship agreement between Clarence Valley Council and Rowing New South Wales.

"It's terrific to have a rowing event in our Sports Tourism Program,” Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons said.

"We look forward to welcoming the high schools who are competing in the two-day event and wish them a wonderful stay in Grafton and the Clarence Valley,” Cr Simmons said.

"(The) council is proud to sponsor this event that promotes our unique Clarence River and boosts the local economy.”

The regatta was last held on the Clarence River in 2017, when Maclean High rowing prodigy Lachlan Maxwell took home the gold medal in the under-15s single scull and gold alongside doubles partner Andre Kendall.

The pair will be back in the boat this week as they aim to reclaim their golden form from two years ago.

It will also be a chance for Maclean High to reclaim its place atop the NSW Rowing podium after finishing third at last year's championships in Sydney despite taking a small team of only 14 rowers.

The Maclean High team, coached by Candice Jagoe, is flying high after impressing at the Head of the River Regatta last year and with more time in the boat under their belts, the rowers should be firing for medal finishes..

But Maclean High will not be alone with South Grafton High bringing a nine-man team across the bridge, and Grafton High will enter a team of 24 rowers.

Coaches Colin Lang and Adam Dewberry have teamed up this year with the two schools to ensure they deliver across the two days.

Grafton High will be a strong chance for a medal with Ben Luxton taking on the Championship Mens Single Scull and the school's team of Halle Ensby, Laila Cox, Brittany Cole, Narissa Dunston, Jordan Folley, Katelyn Philp, Kate Smith, Bethany Van Haren and cox Molly Dungey in the blue ribbon Championship Schoolgirl Eights.

Rowing NSW regatta operations manager Owen Nix said he was excited to see the regatta back on the Clarence River and hoped it would help the local schools rise to the occasion.

"The Northern Rivers region has a long and successful history with this regatta, with Maclean High School, South Grafton High School and Grafton High School as three of the top five most successful schools since inception,” Mr Nix said.

"Holding this regatta in the region for three out of six years is a great opportunity for young students at high school to have a look and see what rowing is about and hopefully get a taste for it and look to compete with a chance to race at the championships locally down the track.

"The 2017 regatta was a great showcase for the sport in the Clarence Valley and it is great to see the regatta return to the beautiful Clarence River.”