Golden day for Grafton duo at country titles

WINNING FEELING: The NSW team celebrate their gold medal after defeating Queensland in the Hockey Australia Country Championships final.

HOCKEY: GRAFTON men's hockey players Hugh Cameron and Justin Alford have returned from the Australian Country Championships in Townsville with gold medals.

Striker Hugh Cameron and midfielder Justin Alford were part of the NSW side which defeated Queensland in the final on Saturday to clinch the gold medal.

Cameron said NSW started the tournament slowly and didn't look like it had a chance to win the tournament.

"We lost the first game 2-0 against Queensland and then we had a really disappointing draw against the ADF," Cameron said.

Cameron was at the heart of the NSW Country revival in the next game against South Australia, scoring a goal as his team started to find its feet.

"It was a slow start, but after the South Australian game we started to get some momentum," he said.

Cameron said the speed of the play and tactical awareness of the players in the competition was a standout for him.

"You really noticed it when you came back to weekend competition," he said. "You have so much more time on the ball."

He said NSW dominated Queesland in the final.

Cameron said Michael Dillon and Ben Wright scored in the first half and Riley Hanrahan's scored a late goal to snuff out any Queensland comeback.

Cameron's sister Ellynie, who played in the NSW Women's team, which was beaten 2-0 in the final, was injured in the final.

"She was really unlucky to receive a whack in the ankle about three minutes into the game and couldn't take any further part in the game," Cameron said.

"The physio thought it might be bruising, but she's had an x-ray just to make sure."

In all, four current and one former GHA player played at Townsville.

Tiahnee Cropper also played with the NSW team and former Graftonian Kirrilee Monkhouse played for Queensland.

Monkhouse, who scored five goals for her team, was the second highest scorer at the tournament.

Cameron said the selectors were impressed with the Grafton players, naming him and his sister and Cropper in under-21 teams for the Australian championship to be played in Fiji later this year.