26°
Sport

Golden day for Grafton duo at country titles

Tim Howard
| 22nd Aug 2017 5:00 AM
WINNING FEELING: The NSW team celebrate their gold medal after defeating Queensland in the Hockey Australia Country Championships final.
WINNING FEELING: The NSW team celebrate their gold medal after defeating Queensland in the Hockey Australia Country Championships final. Greg Thompson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HOCKEY: GRAFTON men's hockey players Hugh Cameron and Justin Alford have returned from the Australian Country Championships in Townsville with gold medals.

Striker Hugh Cameron and midfielder Justin Alford were part of the NSW side which defeated Queensland in the final on Saturday to clinch the gold medal.

Cameron said NSW started the tournament slowly and didn't look like it had a chance to win the tournament.

"We lost the first game 2-0 against Queensland and then we had a really disappointing draw against the ADF," Cameron said.

Cameron was at the heart of the NSW Country revival in the next game against South Australia, scoring a goal as his team started to find its feet.

"It was a slow start, but after the South Australian game we started to get some momentum," he said.

Cameron said the speed of the play and tactical awareness of the players in the competition was a standout for him.

"You really noticed it when you came back to weekend competition," he said. "You have so much more time on the ball."

He said NSW dominated Queesland in the final.

Cameron said Michael Dillon and Ben Wright scored in the first half and Riley Hanrahan's scored a late goal to snuff out any Queensland comeback.

Cameron's sister Ellynie, who played in the NSW Women's team, which was beaten 2-0 in the final, was injured in the final.

"She was really unlucky to receive a whack in the ankle about three minutes into the game and couldn't take any further part in the game," Cameron said.

"The physio thought it might be bruising, but she's had an x-ray just to make sure."

In all, four current and one former GHA player played at Townsville.

Tiahnee Cropper also played with the NSW team and former Graftonian Kirrilee Monkhouse played for Queensland.

Monkhouse, who scored five goals for her team, was the second highest scorer at the tournament.

Cameron said the selectors were impressed with the Grafton players, naming him and his sister and Cropper in under-21 teams for the Australian championship to be played in Fiji later this year.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Politicians take first dig at multi-million dollar project

Politicians take first dig at multi-million dollar project

FIRST sods turned on multi-million dollar infrastructure project which will one day house the fourth largest community in the Clarence Valley.

New fund to 'turbocharge' regional economic growth

A total of 30 girders were transported via South Grafton to build the new Sportsmans Ck Bridge at Lawrence.

Clarence Valley to benefit from Growing Local Economies Fund

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rebels up to the task of finals footy

POWER: South Grafton Rebels will need to be strong in their forward pack against the Coffs Harbour Comets.

South Grafton need to start well to beat the Comets

McGuren off to winning start at home track

Matthew McGuren rode Siroccan Lad to victory in the Peter Schumacher CG&E Class 1 Handicap over 1006m for the William Pholi's Ballina stable at Clarence River Jockey Club on Monday, 21st August, 2017.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner

Jockey rides double on opening day of Grafton racing season

Local Partners

REVEALED: Northern Rivers business award finalists

DID your favourite business make the finalist list this year?

Fires burn throughout the Clarence Valley

There are a number of fires burning in the Clarence Valley right now.

Strong winds has made fighting fires difficult for RFS

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

REVEALED: Liam Gallagher is coming to Falls Festival

English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017.

He revealed the news ahead of the official line up announcement

A murder mystery to challenge Midsomer's

Dan Fahey, centre, as Lt. Frank Cioffi with some of the cast of Curtains. The Criterion's latest production opens tonight and runs across two weekends.

Curtains is an comic romp from the creators of Chicago and Cabaret

Reese Witherspoon on being a ‘has-been’ at 36

REESE Witherspoon might have an Oscar on her mantle and made millions at the box office but that hasn’t stopped people declaring her career is over.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e6 - Beyond the Wall

Kristofer Hivju, Kit Harington, Iain Glen, Paul Kaye and Joe Dempsie in a scene from Game of Thrones.

*Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode*

Paul Kelly announces massive Australian tour

Paul Kelly is going on a 16-date national tour in November.

Music legend thrills fans with the announcement of a massive tour.

Survivor twist bound to shock

Sunshine Coast mum-of-three Tara Pitt.

TARA Pitt benefited from a shock twist on Australian Survivor.

The Block goes back to school with gorgeous kids rooms

Ronnie and Georgia's winning kids bedroom in a scene from The Block.

ONE magical bedroom received the first perfect score of the season.

What's on the small screen this week

Rob Collins and Jessica Marais in a scene from season two of The Wrong Girl.

JESSICA Marais returns in The Wrong Girl.

Playing Tom Cruise's wife was a dream for Sarah Wright

Tom Cruise and Sarah Wright in American Made.

The actress stars opposite Cruise in the action comedy

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

History will go under hammer in Maclean

FOR SALE: Clarence Valley Council has put the property at 1 MacNaughton Place on the market through LJ Hooker Maclean.

1 MacNaughton Place to be auctioned off next month

PROPERTY BOOM: Is it a good time to buy in the Clarence Valley?

Sold On magazine inserted into The Daily Examiner on Wednesday, 23rd August, 2017 provides an in-depth property market analysis and profile of each suburb in the Clarence Valley.

Sold On is the essential Clarence Valley property market handbook

199 home sites approved in Evans Head

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture.

Manufactured Home estate approved near aerodrome

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry