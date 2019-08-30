GOLDEN GHOSTS: Grafton out to defend home turf in finals

FINDING THE GAP: U12 Grafton Ghosts star Mal Murray finds some space against the Ballina Seagulls in the preliminary final at McKittrick Park last weekend.

UNDER-12 AND UNDER-13 GRAND FINALS: The Grafton Ghosts will play in two Group 1 junior rugby league grand finals and they will want to make their home ground advantage count at Frank McGuren Field tomorrow.

Grafton will play in the under-12 and under-13 grand finals and under-12 coach Josh Bender said his side is excited despite their lack of big dance experience.

"There's been some nerves in the squad this week, only one of our players has played in a grand final before but they've all got plenty of energy,” Bender said.

"They've been playing great footy these last couple of weeks, they've really ripped in and I'm expecting them to do the same for the big one.”

The Ghosts finished fourth on the ladder, just one point behind the second-placed Ballina Seagulls but a brilliant run through the post-season launched Bender's side into contention for the premiership.

"We probably could have finished closer to Kyogle but we were inconsistent through the year. At the start we were trying too hard but we've gone back to simple style and it's been paying off. There have been a lot of ups and a couple of downs and it's been a crazy year,” he said.

"There were some really close games on the way here and I don't handle the nerves too well but boys have been ripping in and they definitely deserve to be there that's for sure.”

Bender said his side as well as the under-13s will look to make a home ground advantage count at Frank McGuren Field.

"It's a huge advantage, as soon as we heard where it'd be but knew we had to get there. It's going to be really good for community,” he said.

"The under-13s have a lot of ability, if they rip in and work together they'll be all right.”