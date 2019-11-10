Golden Ghosts take out Clarence Team of the Year

GOLDEN GHOSTS: Matt Muller and Ben McLennan collect the shield for Team of the Year alongside councillor Peter Ellem, at the 2019 Daily Examiner Sports Star Awards on Saturday night.

CV SPORTS AWARDS: The Grafton Ghosts have claimed yet another accolade for 2019 after taking out the Telstra Clarence Valley Team of the Year at the annual Sports Awards last night.

Capped off by a thumping 68-6 victory over the Coffs Harbour Comets in the Group 2 rugby league grand final, the Ghosts were unstoppable when they found some momentum.

Retiring lock Ben McLennan collected the award alongside second rower Matt Muller.

"It's a great feeling to get this award,” McLennan said.

"We had a slow start to the year and we lost a couple of games but the boys really came together in the end.”

Led by co-coach/captains, Danny Wicks and Clint Greenshields, Grafton were a cohesive unit that tore teams to shreds with an average winning margin of 44-points.

McLennan was thankful for the support at the incredibly successful bush footy club.

"A big thanks to all the people at the club who do so much to help us on and off the field,” he said.

Grafton will be looking to go back-to-back in the Group 2 competition next year.