Best, worst dressed on Golden Globes red carpet

Hosts Sandra Oh, left, and Andy Samberg arrive at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Hollywood's leading men and ladies have started to hit the red carpet in Los Angeles for the 76th annual Golden Globes, and in a real treat for all of us armchair critics back home, there are already some interesting looks.

While most of the biggest names in showbiz usually arrive just before of the ceremony's midday (AEST) start, there's already plenty to gawk at as celebrities begin to gather outside the Beverly Hilton hotel, including this year's Globes host and Best Actress in a Drama TV Series nominee, Killing Eve star Sandra Oh.

Sandra Oh arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jordan Strauss/AP

Oh is co-hosting the event with Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg, who arrived on the red carpet with his wife, Joanna Newsom.

Joanna Newsom and Andy Samberg. Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Among the other early arrivals are longtime red carpet fixtures, Extra presenter Mario Lopez and his Australian co-host Renee Bargh, as well as E! News host Giuliana Rancic.

Rancic’s gown featured a stunning embellished neckline. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

While the 2018 red carpet may have been a sea of black (in a sartorial nod to the Time's Up movement), this year, colour is expected to make a comeback.