Golden Grommet Walters challenging for National Junior Title

CARVING IT UP: Angourie surfer Dakoda Walters at the Skullcandy OZ Grom Open in Lennox Head on Sunday.

SURFING: Angourie surfer Dakoda Walters moved one heat closer to claiming the 2019 Australian/Oceania Junior Title at the 2019 Skullcandy Oz Grom Open in Lennox Head this morning.

The talented grommet was well poised coming in as current World Surf League junior rankings leader and cruised through the first two rounds with some trademark moves.

Walters threw down a handful of giant airs and innovative turns to receive a decent 16.00 in round 1 on Sunday before a comfortable 15.07 heat score in round 2.

"I had a gameplan to get the first wave out there as I knew it could be a little slow,” said Walters.

"Fortunately, that wave had a really nice wall on it and ran the whole way through to the inside bank. It's always nice to get those first heats out of the way and shake the nerves. Hopefully, I can keep the momentum going.”

The talented board rider looks to continue on his rise to prominence in the surf after taking out a number of pro junior events in 2019, most recently the Hydralyte Sports Shoalhaven Pro in May.

Dakoda's brother Harley Walters, also made a solid impact in the under-14 boys, posting a solid 16.50 two-wave heat total in round 1 before bowing out with a third place finish in a tight heat in round 2 today.

Walters will continue his run in Lennox Head as he takes to the surf for the quarter finals tomorrow morning.