Golden Guitar winner to bring the outback to Maclean

IMPORTANT MESSAGE: Tom Curtain will perform on his Speak Up tour to Maclean tomorrow night. Fineline Photography

GOLDEN Guitar winner Tom Curtain will bring a piece of the Territory, as well as an important message, to Maclean tomorrow when the award-winning Katherine Outback Experience arrives as part of his Speak Up Tour.

Accompanied by his horses, dogs and original music, the singer-songwriter is taking his show on the road to many rural and remote communities that don't often get these sorts of events.

"Many of these communities are in drought and need something to look forward to, to make them smile and allow them to forget about their worries for a couple of hours,” he said.

"We have made every effort to ensure the shows are affordable, particularly for families and we have been overwhelmed by the level of support from communities and councils wanting us to come to their towns.”

Curtain is a horse and dog trainer and an all-round entertainer and loves to make audiences smile with his family-friendly performances.

"Combining the horses, dogs and music provides a real family-orientated event,” he said.

"There aren't too many events where all age groups from toddlers through to retirees can enjoy the event. We hope to inspire our guests by sharing our knowledge and experiences in animal training to show how you can achieve great results by building a relationship around trust.”

It's not all about fun and games, with Curtain bringing a serious message to spread as part of his Speak Up tour through school visits.

Through his close relationship with the parents of Amy 'Dolly' Everett, Curtain was inspired to write 'Speak Up', following the teenager's sudden death after being relentlessly bullied. He released the single with fellow Golden Guitar winner, Sara Storer, raising money and awareness for Dolly's Dream.

Through his work in raising awareness of the effects of bullying, Curtain became involved in Dolly's Dream. The organisation works to raise awareness of bullying and its effects, prevent bullying and to support victims of bullying.

"I will be sharing my story of growing up in drought on our family farm, and the challenges we have experienced in getting to where we are today, together with the Speak Up message on behalf of Dolly's Dream,” he said.

"We hope to inspire students that anything is possible with the right mindset and hard work, together with being good people.”

Each show on the tour will include a one-hour outback horse and dog show, followed by an hour of live music from Curtain.

Curtain will be at Maclean Showgrounds tomorrow at 6pm. For tickets, visit www.tomcurtain.com.au/tour/.