Golden Oldies lace up the boots for 'six pack' day

NIMBLE RUNNER: Grafton's Big River Bullrouts take on players from across Northern NSW in the golden oldies 'six pack' challenge on Saturday. Caitlan Charles

RUGBY UNION: The Grafton Big River Bullrout Golden Oldies side will dust off the boots and trot back out onto Rugby Park for the 'Six Pack' over-35 rugby gala day on Saturday.

Event organiser Eric Walter said it is always and event that he and his fellow competitors eagerly await on the rugby calender.

"We always look forward to having our turn at hosting golden oldies rugby day,” Walter said.

"We've been hosting them here for about 20 to 25-years now.”

Up to 80 former players from Casino, Lismore, Evans Head, Ballina, Lennox Head, Wollongbar, Bellingen, Coffs Harbour, South West Rocks and others from down south will take to the fields in South Grafton for games starting at 12.00pm.

"Nobody cares if you can run 100 meters and score a try, part of our rules is not to remember the score so it's all for the camaraderie and fun out on the field,” he said.

"It's modified rules, we've got two players who are over 70-years old so we try to make it inclusive and enjoyable for everyone.”

Funds raised from the event have always gone to a good cause and this year, with the age of some of the competitors, Walter said they will be putting money towards what could be a life saver in future years.

"Any extra funds we make from the gala day we donate to the cancer council, we put money towards the development of junior clubs and players and this year we'll be purchasing a defibrillator to have on hand just in case,” he said.

Rugby Park is set to come alive on Saurday and spectators will be treated to a great day out too with food and drinks on offer.

"Coopers have sponsored the event this year so we'll be serving plenty of beer and food on the day,” he said.

"At the end of the day we will retire to the Jacaranda Hotel for or gala day dinner.”