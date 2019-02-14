GOLDEN RAYS: Triathletes shine at Trial Bay

TWO WORDS: Clarence Valley Triathlon Club medallists Jay Adams, Alison Brown, Lindsey Wall, Nick O'Brien and Kim Elvery at the Trial Bay Triathlon. The extra efforts of the CVTC crew helped the Stingrays take top spot on the North Coast Triathlon Series leaderboard.

TRIATHLON: Clarence Valley Triathlon Club has stormed to the top of the North Coast Triathlon Series leaderboard with a golden performance at the 30th annual Coastline Credit Union Trial Bay Triathlon.

The Stingrays, as they are known in the series, brought home a combined six gold medals in the senior division and a further five across their junior ranks.

Club professional Lindsey Wall, who has been kept out of competition for most of the season due to a foot injury, led the way for Yamba, taking line honours and being first overall male with a time of 1.06.09.

He was more than a minute ahead of the next competitor home.

While there was talk of her giving up the sport leading into the event, Alison Brown also put in a dominant performance to take home the silver medal as second overall female in a time of 1.24.17.

Fellow gold medal winners included Jason Culton (45-49 male), Nick O'Brien (30-34 male), Jay Adams (14-19 male) and Kim Elvery (60-64 female).

Yamba also took home the gold in the male teams event with the duo of Brian Elvery (swim and bike) and Christian Lovell (run) powering home.

In the junior events gold medals were won by Toby Campbell, Harriett Irving, Angus Ogilvie, Jorgi Jeffrey and the team of Campbell, Irving and Kele Jeffrey.

Zoe Snape finished with silver in the 11-years girls, Harlan Bews won silver in the five-years boys, and Christian Lovell took home bronze in the 11-years boys in the Milo Mini Triathlon.

Yamba club vice-president and Swift Multisport Yamba head coach Darren Adams said it was a "perfect weekend” for the club.

"It was a massive weekend for the club, it doesn't get much better than this,” Adams said.

"To see the development of our juniors and the hard work of the seniors paying off is a special thing as a coach.

"We had 35 competitors across juniors and seniors travel away for the event which is a huge effort.”

The elements were certainly working in the favour of the Yamba triathletes with crystal clear waters and a low tide greeting all competitors.

"The conditions really were as good as it gets, you couldn't have asked for more,” Adams said. "There was plenty of room in the bush-beach run section, and the water was great.”

In a nod to the training efforts and weekly club races of the Yamba club, they had four competitors in the top 10 overall finishers including Wall at the front.

Adams admitted Wall was still not firing on all cylinders, but suggested his efforts at Trial Bay should be heeded as a clear warning shot.

"He is back on a roll, I don't think he is 100 per cent over the injury but hopefully he can build up again towards Coffs and hopefully we will see him taking on the half-marathon events very soon,” Adams said.

The next event on the North Coast triathlon calendar will be the BCU Coffs Tri on Sunday, March 3.

The standard distance event will double as a National Qualifying Race for the 2019 World Championships in Switzerland as well as the NSW State Championship race to determine the best triathletes in NSW.

Clarence Valley Triathlon Club was also expected to announce the launch of the 2019 Yamba Traithlon Festival over the coming weeks, with the event expected to be held in November.