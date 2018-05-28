Golden trio recognised for service to Kensei

SOLID SUPPORTERS: CRJC chairman Graeme Green and vice-chairman Stephen Haines (right) with representatives from Grafton Gas and Plumbing, Lion Co and Mark Bloomer Transport who were honoured with Kensei Club Gold membership during the Kensei Club Dinner to determine naming rights of the 2018 Grafton Cup at the Clarence River Jockey Club.

SOLID SUPPORTERS: CRJC chairman Graeme Green and vice-chairman Stephen Haines (right) with representatives from Grafton Gas and Plumbing, Lion Co and Mark Bloomer Transport who were honoured with Kensei Club Gold membership during the Kensei Club Dinner to determine naming rights of the 2018 Grafton Cup at the Clarence River Jockey Club. Matthew Elkerton

KENSEI CLUB: It was a proud moment for Clarence River Jockey Club chairman Graeme Green as he awarded three local businesses gold membership into the Kensei Club for their dedication to the concept.

Lion Co, Grafton Gas and Plumbing and Mark Bloomer Transport have all been in the Kensei Club since its inception 12 years ago.

It is a big dedication from each company, especially when you consider none of them have won the naming rights of the July feature Grafton Cup since they joined.

Green, who was with the CRJC when the Kensei Club concept was born, said it was a good opportunity to give the three businesses recognition for their level of undying support for the concept.

"It was a bit of an interesting concept when it started, and I honestly didn't expect it to still be this successful 12 years on,” Green said.

"We always hoped it would grow, the number of businesses did drop off for a period, but we are getting right back up there with the businesses that want to support the carnival.”

Each business was presented with a gold plaque of recognition and will also be given a Kensei Club Gold Members card which is expected to have more benefits for the business over the course of the carnival.

Green said it was just a chance to continue changing the shape and form of the Kensei Club, and to keep moving with the times. He said the three businesses were also the perfect test subjects for the new gold rewards card.

"It's fantastic to have these people on board for that long, it means the world to the jockey club,” Green said.

"We have gotten to the point where each year we can write their names down in expectancy.

"To have long term support like that is something you would be hard pressed to find anywhere else.

"We thought it would be fitting to recognise them this year for their service to the club.

The Grafton Carnival will kick off with the Westlawn Finance Black and Gold race day on Thursday, July 5 before the Ramornie Handicap Day and Grafton Cup Day on July 11-12.