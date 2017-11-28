Golf club to sell land for $2.2m

GRAND PLANS: CEO of Signature Care Graham Croft looks over plans of previously built aged care homes with Member for Page Kevin Hogan.

GRAND PLANS: CEO of Signature Care Graham Croft looks over plans of previously built aged care homes with Member for Page Kevin Hogan. Adam Hourigan

GRAFTON District Golf Club members have taken the first steps to banking a $2.2million windfall for their club by voting to support the controversial sale of the former 10th and 11th holes.

Golf club president Trevor Townsend said the club would double the amount of money it could make by selling the land, originally planned for a 14-block subdivision, to aged-care developer Signaturecare.

Last month the club revealed it had been approached by the developer to buy the land for a proposed $35million, 144-bed aged care centre.

Last week, 187 members attended a meeting to vote on changes to the club's constitution to clear the way for the sale and to give approval for the sale.

Mr Townsend said more than 90per cent of members voted in favour of each motion to approve the sale, but it would be at least six months before a final decision could be made.

"It's a conditional contract of sale," Mr Townsend said. "So over the next six months lawyers for both sides will be going over the contract.

"Then there is a 90-day due diligence period for each side to check things out."

He said the club would also retain three of the 14 blocks in the original plan, which added even more value to the deal.

"There's an extra $500,000 there for us to work with there," Mr Townsend said.

He said the club's strategic plan, stalled for years by a lack of funds, would finally be activated.

"We will be able to finish the golf course renovations and also increase activity in the clubhouse," Mr Townsend said. "There is also the chance to include a few additional ideas we haven't thought of yet."

Mr Townsend said there had been some opposition to the sale from neighbours of the club, who believed the club's original 14-block sub-division would be out of character with the area.

One of these neighbours, Kerry Hughes, did not attend the meeting on Wednesday, but attended an information night a week earlier.

"I got the feeling from the information night it was going to be overwhelmingly approved, so I didn't bother going," she said.

"All I can say is we're looking forward to dealing with the new developers and hope they are more amenable to our views than the club.

"A lot of people are worried about extra traffic and lighting from such a large development.

"We want to sit down and talk with them about our fears and see what they can do about what we have to say."