Golf club's 13-year development saga drawing to close

15th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
The land the Grafton District Golf Club wishes to sub-divide into residential lots.
The land the Grafton District Golf Club wishes to sub-divide into residential lots. Tim Howard

THE 13-year saga of the Grafton District Golf Club's plans to turn two former holes into a residential sub division is a step closer to ending.

On Tuesday the Clarence Valley Council environment planning and community committee voted to support a change to planning rules to allow smaller lot sizes for the development.

The club has put up a number of plans for its the old 10 and 11th holes on the course since they were decommissioned 13 years ago.

Residents have protested against the proposal to reduce lot sizes, but the council argued the latest changes have allayed those worries, while allowing the small lot size.

The final decision on the development will come from a State Government Gateway determination.

Grafton Daily Examiner
