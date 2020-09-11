Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two people have been taken into police custody after allegedly chasing down a man and bashing him with golf clubs and metal bars in broad daylight.
Two people have been taken into police custody after allegedly chasing down a man and bashing him with golf clubs and metal bars in broad daylight.
Crime

Golf clubs and metal bars used in wild public assault

by Kate Kyriacou
11th Sep 2020 3:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO people have been taken into police custody after allegedly chasing down a man and bashing him with golf clubs and metal bars outside a Fortitude Valley pet store.

Police were called to Doggett St in the Valley at 10.45am yesterday after two men allegedly ran across the road and smashed up a ute and assaulted its occupant.

Two men carrying golf clubs on a street in Doggett St, Fortitude Valley. Picture: Grant Kapernick
Two men carrying golf clubs on a street in Doggett St, Fortitude Valley. Picture: Grant Kapernick

A police spokesman said one of the men hit another man in the head with a metal pole, causing "contusions and lacerations to his forehead".

The investigation is ongoing but the attack is not believed to be random.

Police take the two men into custody. Picture: Grant Kapernick
Police take the two men into custody. Picture: Grant Kapernick

Two men were taken into custody but are yet to be charged.

"Two men are assisting police with their investigation," the spokesman said.

Originally published as Golf clubs, metal bars used in wild public assault

crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How many COVID tests are being done in your postcode?

        Premium Content How many COVID tests are being done in your postcode?

        Health NEW data reveals just how many people are coming forward for testing in your area.

        Ice dealing after cancer diagnosis ends in prison sentence

        Premium Content Ice dealing after cancer diagnosis ends in prison sentence

        Crime After relapsing into ice use to get a “bump” after a cancer diagnosis, a Halfway...

        BEHIND THE DESK: How much sport is too much?

        Premium Content BEHIND THE DESK: How much sport is too much?

        Sport Are we stretching our kids too thin, or is a rounded experience best for their...

        KOALA-GATE: Gulaptis rejects claims of ‘mistruths’

        Premium Content KOALA-GATE: Gulaptis rejects claims of ‘mistruths’

        News ‘The plans he brought out were so fundamentally flawed they lost all...

        • 11th Sep 2020 2:30 PM