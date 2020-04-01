Golf earns last-minute coronavirus cancellation reprieve

Golf has been allowed to continue after it had originally run afoul of recent NSW Government public health regulations around coronavirus pandemic.

Golf has been allowed to continue after it had originally run afoul of recent NSW Government public health regulations around coronavirus pandemic.

GOLF: Recreational and social golf across the state has been allowed to continue after the sport was given a last minute reprieve from the NSW Government’s coronavirus shutdown measures.

In what must have seemed like a bad April Fool’s Day prank, the NSW Government Office of Sport announced on Monday that golf did not qualify as an exercise or was deemed an essential activity and that as of midnight on March 31 golf courses across the state would be closed.

However, in a sharp turnaround, the Office of Sport has clarified their position and stated that golf is allowed to continue, as long as strict hygiene, social distancing regulations and public gathering limits are imposed.

“The NSW Government has issued guidelines allowing people to go outside and exercise. Any form of exercise is to be undertaken in compliance with the Public Health Orders, meaning that people must not participate in groups greater than two persons at any point in time,” a NSW Office of Sport spokesman said.

“Therefore, individual sports such as golf and tennis can continue provided the Public Health Orders are complied with.

“Maintaining the public’s physical and mental wellbeing is now as important as ever.

“Where possible, it is important sporting clubs and organisations continue to allow people to exercise, so long as social distancing is practised and rules around public gatherings of no more than two people are complied with.”

Golf NSW said the decision to open or close ultimately remains at the discretion of individual clubs.

The Grafton District Golf Club and Yamba Golf and Country Club have both announced that they are open to the public but all players must comply with their COVID-19 policies.