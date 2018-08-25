GOLF: Hawkes heads strong field for Yamba Pro-Am

GOLF: Tasmanian professional golfer Simon Hawkes will lead a strong field of contenders into this weekend's Crowe Horwath Yamba Pro-Am at the Yamba Golf and Country Club.

Hawkes, who earlier this year clinched the Victorian Open and has shown form across the ditch, will need to be at his best as he contends with a field of 65 professionals.

Hawkes will have to contend with former US PGA Tour golfer James Nitties and 2014 Fiji International winner Steven Jeffress, who finished second at the Yamba Pro-Am last year.

With a hot field coming to contest the championship, Yamba professional John Wright is champing at the bit to get out on the course.

"I am very excited, it is always an exciting event to have our best players across the Aussie tour card on our course,” he said. "I think a winning score could be from 14to 16 under out there.”

Despite a severe lack of rain with NSW declared in drought, Wright said the course had been kept in tip-top condition by the greens staff, one of the main reasons the event has been voted Regional Pro-Am of the Year for the past two years.

More than 100 amateurs will also tee-off in the tournament.