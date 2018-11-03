Menu
Grafton golfer Matt McKee hitting off on the first for the club championships on Saturday, 1st August, 2015. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner
Golf

GOLF: Jacaranda crown up for grabs

3rd Nov 2018 1:00 AM
GOLF: He is the most successful player in Jacaranda Open history, but Grafton golfer Mat Worthing will have his work cut out for him as he aims to defend his 2017 crown on the course today.

Worthing has clinched more than 10 Jacaranda Open titles with his ability to hit big from the tee, but with lightning quick greens on offer today, club professional Mark Harvison said it would take a good short game to win out.

Former club champion Matt McKee (above) has firmed as the favourite among the 180-strong field after reducing his handicap to scratch.

"He shot a very handy four-under during our weekly club round on Thursday as well, so you could say he is in peak form for this event,” Harvison said. "He has a very unorthodox style but he still manages to get the ball onto the green.”

But Harvison said his pick for the tournament was 'dark horse' Jake Frame, with the young Grafton Ghosts halfback proving his ability on the course in recent weeks.

"He hits a very good long ball and is consistent when it comes to finding the fairway,” he said.

The Jacaranda Open will also welcome more than 30 players from the Virginia Golf Club in Brisbane as well as a strong team from Armidale.

