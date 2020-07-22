Golf NSW tee up dates for North Coast Open Pro-Am

New South Wales rookie Justin Warren in action during the 2019 NSW Open. Warren, a future star of Australian Golf, will be one of the players to beat in the upcoming NSW Regional Open Series.

CLEAR your calendar because the NSW Regional Open Series is returning to Coffs Harbour Golf Club with the North Coast Open teed up for September 16 to 18 this year.

The event will be the fifth leg of the six part NSW Regional Open Series to commence at Moruya with the South Coast Open from August 29 to 31.

Other events include the Queanbeyan Open, Dubbo Open and Tweed Coast Open before the Coffs Coast welcomes some of the nation’s finest golfers to the fine fairways at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club.

The time-honoured North Coast Open will commence with Pro-Am/Practice on Wednesday September 16, followed by the Open on Thursday and Friday the September 17 and 18.

The finale will be held in the Albury region. However, with the changing dynamic of COVID-19, a date and venue are yet to be confirmed.

Grant Skinner tees off at the North Coast Open at Coffs Harbour Golf Club in 2014. Photo Gemima Harvey/ Coffs Coast Advocate

Golf NSW general manager, Graeme Phillipson, said all six regional centres involved should receive a welcome economic boost.

“The Regional Open Series will bring huge benefits at many levels,” he said.

“Not only will there be a significant injection into many local economies, but club golfers in regional NSW will see first-hand some of our sport’s brightest young stars.”

With a $50,000 purse on offer to professionals, the top three placegetters will also secure a start in the 2020 NSW Open.

CEO of the PGA of Australia, Mr Gavin Kirkman, praised the Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW, Mr John Barilaro, for launching the Regional Open Series, saying the rewards on offer are huge.

“With the vision of the Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW, It’s initiatives like this which can kickstart a professional career,” Mr Kirkman said.

“The series will be the first competitive golf in months for some, and many of the best names in Australian golf will compete.

“It is likely several aspiring players will gain a start in the NSW Open later in the year via this series.”

With the tournament likely to attract plenty of interest from spectators, Mr Phillipson stressed social distancing rules would apply, including strict observance of all Public Health Orders.

“We will be working with the Department of Regional NSW and following all appropriate COVIDSafe procedures,” he said.

“Appropriate social distancing rules will apply, and all rules governing entry into club premises as required by the NSW Government and the Department of Health.”

Regional Open Series Dates

Moruya Pro-Am and South Coast Open, August 29-31

Queanbeyan Pro-Am and Queanbeyan Open, September 4-7

Dubbo Pro-Am and Dubbo Open, September 7-9

Tweed Pro-Am and Tweed Coast Open, September 13-15

Coffs Harbour Pro-Am and North Coast Open, September 16-18

Albury/ Murray Open Event, TBA