Lyle battles ‘mystery’ symptoms in cancer fight

AUSSIE golfer Jarrod Lyle's recovery from his third battle with cancer has been hampered by a series of "mystery" symptoms that have deteriorated the 36-year-old's eyesight and speech.

Lyle has twice battled and beaten acute myeloid leukaemia - once in 1998 and again in 2012, but his wife Briony said in an update on Sunday that the past month had been one of the toughest he had faced.

"The past 4-5 weeks have been some of the hardest we've had to face among all of Jarrod's health battles, and things continue to be incredibly tough."

Jarrod Lyle has twice battled and beaten acute myeloid leukaemia. Picture: Instagram

"His eyesight has not yet improved, and his limbs remain weakened as his muscles are affected by an ongoing dose of steroids. His speech is also slow and slurred."

Despite several tests and multiple assessments by different specialists, doctors have been unable to accurately diagnose Lyle's symptoms.

However, results from a lumbar puncture suggested there was a "very real chance" the father of two was suffering from an auto-immune condition.

"We had some incredibly rough days when he had the infections in his lungs, and we weren't sure if he'd make it through some of the nights," Briony said.

"His mental state is definitely being affected at the moment, which is not something we've really had to deal with before."

Lyle, from country Victoria, played in Australia and on the US PGA Tour before stepping away from full-time golf in recent years.

Despite the setbacks, Lyle's family is hopeful his condition will improve soon.

"The recovery process is going to be incredibly long this time around, but Jarrod's still up for the challenge."