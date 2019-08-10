Golfers play through tough conditions in Grafton Pro-Am

TOP SHOT: Chris Wood at the McKimms Real Estate Grafton Pro Am at the Grafton Golf Club on Friday.

TOP SHOT: Chris Wood at the McKimms Real Estate Grafton Pro Am at the Grafton Golf Club on Friday. Nicole James

GOLF: Fifty six professional golfers took to the Grafton Golf Club for the McKimm's Real Estate Pro-Am battling some tough conditions to post some scorching scores in the leg of the Ladbroked PGA Pro-Am Series on Friday.

Top honours went to joint winners Chris Wood and Tim Hart, both from Queensland, after finishing level with a 5-under par 67 to finish a shot clear of the field.

Order of Merit leader Tim Hart has been dominating the series and his good form was maintained this round with six birdies and just the one bogey to blemish his record.

"The greens rolled well but were really quick out there, probably the fastest we've played all year”, Hart said.

"I really enjoy playing here in Grafton, the layout is fantastic it's one event I always look forward to coming back for”.

Brisbane based Chris Wood claimed his second win on Sunshine Swing for this season and put credit towards his good ball control in the wind for his strong performance.

"I knew it would be tricky out there, the way the wind was up so early, I just played smart and didn't try and go for too many tight pins”, Wood said.

"The highlight of my round was the eagle on the 462m Par 5, 2nd hole where I hit it to three foot and made the putt for a three, this really got things going and I went on to made a couple of great saves coming in”.

Third place was shred by Breanna Gill, Aaron Pike and Andrew Campbell, who all finished on a score of 4-under par 68.

The next stop on the Ladbrokes PGA Pro-Am Series is the Yamba Golf Club for the Clarence Coast Air Yamba Pro-Am where play began at 7.00am this morning.