Golfers rejoice as play goes on despite new restrictions

GRAFTON

Grafton District Golf Club

THE on again, off again and finally on again provisions to play golf under the current circumstances, may have been a little confusing for some. However, it did not concern at least 83 players who contested last Saturday’s Wayne & Bev Robinson (Poolworks) Monthly Mug with some fairly impressive scoring as a result. Those players did not disappoint, all complying with the rules associated with the social distance requirements and the rather special and unique playing conditions that currently apply to all golf.

Two players completed their rounds with an outstanding score of 67 nett, requiring a countback to determine the overall and mug winner. That honour went to Terry Bowe (14) with John Dahl (9) having to settle for the winning position in ‘A’ grade. The runner-up spot in ‘A’ grade went to Tim Bartlett (4) with a healthy score of 68 nett. Also with a score of 68 was Bill Newman (17) who was subsequently awarded the win in ‘C’ grade from Gerry McMullan (19) on 73. Jason Casserly (10) was the best of the ‘B’ grade players, finishing with a 69 two shots clear of his nearest rival, the always impressive Dennis Pye (13) on 71. Four shots separated the winners in ‘D’ grade with Brett Paxton (21) the leader of that group with 72 from Aiden Langford (31), who regularly keeps featuring in the results on 76. Obviously there were no nearest the pin results and no pro pin winner as those trophies are not available at this time. Same with the hole-in-one jackpot, which is in recess until some normality returns to our game. A pro-ball rundown was on offer, with balls going down to those players with a score of 77 nett, on a countback with five players out of the eleven with 77 being successful in gaining a ball.

A reasonable field of 45 players teed it up in last Thursday’s competition. Playing off a handicap of 21, Mark Robson was the leading player with a good honest score of 38 points, just the single point from both John Dahl (9) and Shane Essex (13) on 37 points, who were awarded with the 1st and 2nd runner-up positions respectively. Just behind those two players on 36 came Trevor Townsend (15) and Gerry McMullan (20) all they were awarded was a pro ball as was everyone else on 34 points or better.

Both our midweek competitions and our Saturday competition will proceed as normal unless state authorities or Golf NSW have a change of heart. All players must however, comply with the current playing conditions, which include just two players per group, and only the single player in any one motorised cart. There can be no exceptions to this rule any non compliance could result in penalties.

As everyone should be aware, the licenced section of our club is closed with the exception of the men’s and ladies locker rooms, which enables access to toilets. Mark Harvison’s pro shop is operating normal trading hours, at which time Mark can attend to sales and any repairs to your golf equipment. However, be aware only two people can access the pro shop at any one time.

During the last week or so, our course was subjected to a couple of really heavy storms, which resulted in significant damage with many trees ripped out of the ground and together with many large branches creating even more damage. Most of that damage has now been cleaned up, not only due to the efforts of our ground staff, but also to the many volunteers who came out to help clear that damage. Our club has been fortunate to have such a strong volunteer base who put in a great deal of time to assist to our ground staff. Without them we would not have such a good a course that we enjoy.

With golfing conditions as they are, we will continue to try and keep all our members informed as to any changes to those conditions as they occur. Should you not be sure what the current conditions are it is best that you contact our Club Professional, Mark Harvison on 66425413. Hopefully next week we will have some more positive news to report on and as time goes on some form of relaxation to the current playing conditions.

Ray Hopwood

Grafton District Golf Club Ladies

WITH dos and don’ts of COVID-19, regulations can change and with golf now being classed as exercise (and therapy for some), players now have the opportunity to have a game.

Captain, Janette Blair, is instructing you to please adhere to the following changes for women golfers. As from Wednesday April 15, women’s tee times will be 7am till 2pm. The pro shop ball competition of a Friday will also be from 7am to 2pm. All play will be from the first tee in groups of two and at 10 minute intervals. Please turn up at least 10 minutes before your hit off time. Saturday timeslots will be 6.30am to 2pm, also in group of two. All competitions are to be Stableford until further notice. Please remember this will continue until the program can get back to normal and the Match Committee update games, which will be put in the computer.

Bookings for Wednesday and Saturday can be made via on-line booking or with Mark in the pro shop.

You are advised to read all the information on the notice boards at the Pro shop before commencing your days play.

Shirley Goodger

MACLEAN

Maclean Men’s Golf

MEDLEY Stableford with a field of 66

The A grade winner was Jackson Grieve (Grafton) 38 puts on a count back from Paul Bamback 38pts. & in third place Graham Edwards 37pts.

The B grade winner was Thomas Dubelaar (Carbrook) 40pts and runner up was Anthony Bevan 38 puts on a a count back from Graham Howard.

The ball comp went to 34 puts on a count back.

Thursday April 2

MEDLEY Stableford with a field of 30

The winner was Jackson Wright 37pts and runner up Kris Thomsen 36pts on a count back. The ball comp went to 34pts on a count back with John Porter taking the last.

It has been reported that Greg Doolan took a drop near the dam on the 15th and as he dropped the ball it struck a stick and disappeared into the dam never to be seen again.

Someone needs to ring Mrs McGuire on golf days to remind Magoo to bring his golf shoes.

Please take care when driving golf carts near and around roped and wet areas on the course. All players need to adhere to health guidelines and social distancing rules that are still enforce.

Phil Killian

Maclean Vet’s Golf

LAST Monday the Maclean Vets played their usual Stableford game. Because of current restrictions and uncertainty at the time the field was a reduced field with many golfers opting out because of the circumstances. However, those who did play had an enjoyable morning with John Roberts hitting his straps and recording 41 Stableford points. This left him a clear winner from Cathy Parker who came in with 36 and Geoff Grayson who finished with 33 points.

Club balls went to Graham Cox -32, Dave Brydon-32, Graham Howard-31 and Patrick Vacchiano-31.

Our next game is on Monday April 13 and thereafter the committee has decided to run the vets each Monday on a weekly basis. There will be more details on this at our next game on April 13.

You probably would have realised by now that our open day and week of golf have both been cancelled for this year.

Westlawn Golf Club

TWENTY SIX players took to the back nine on Sunday for the WGC and GDSC sponsored single Stableford event and considering the heavy ground and fallen trees, the scores were not that bad.

The best score of the day was a good 21 points from Division 2 winner Dave Lorenzo closely followed by Terry Ord with 19pts, Peter Taaffe, Max Bonnor and Graham Jackson all with 18 points and Cathy Jones with 17 points.

I know that everyone is missing the social side of our game and it is very good to see everyone is abiding by the social distancing rules while out on the course. With a bit of luck and some common sense the coronavirus might finally be on the decline and we will get back to normal but at least we can still play the game we all love.

Next Sunday is Easter Sunday and we will tackle the front nine for a single Stableford event sponsored by the WGC and Grafton Golf club.

Dave Lynch

YAMBA

Yamba Golf and Country Club

THE new two person per group hasn’t deterred the many keen golfers with the spots being filled within an hour of opening up. The only plus is that we are still allowed to play golf and with a group of two it only takes three hours to play 18 holes!

Thursday’s A Grade winner was Darryl Hagarty with 40 points taking the win from Mackenzie Wright who is back in town for a while. Macka had 37pts and 3rd went to Darryl Sullivan with 36pts.

In B grade Rex Bolte was the winner with 39pts after he knocked out Dave Bruton in the 2nd round of the Match Play Championship after Rex returned 23 points on the back 9 to win three and two. Second place went to Noel Bushell with 34pts on a count back from Sid Mills.

Terry Hulm won C Grade with 36pts from Roger Cotton 35pts and 3rd was Bruce Petith with 34pts on a count back.

Balls went to 33pts or better.

Saturday Sun

ANOTHER spectacular day on Saturday with over 105 golfers all enjoying their essential exercise for the day and we are seeing some great scores being returned.

A Grade went to Doug Luckie with 39pts on a count back from Jack Wright and 3rd went to Kash Robinson with 37pts

Marc Chiaruttini won B Grade with 41 pts from Dan Neill 38pts and 3rd went to Col Wall with 37pts.

In C Grade Alexander Holland had the score of the day with 44pts from Tony Moran with 40pts and 3rd was Dave Groth with 35pts.

Balls went to 34pts with 16 on the back 9.