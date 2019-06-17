GOLIATH FALLS! Massive upset stuns Premier League

MAJOR UPSET: The Woolgoolga Wolves got over the top of the Boambee Bombers on the weekend.

MAJOR UPSET: The Woolgoolga Wolves got over the top of the Boambee Bombers on the weekend. ROBERT WATKIN

FOOTBALL: Ladies and gentlemen, Goliath has fallen.

And in true fairytale fashion, it's been the revived Woolgoolga Wolves to bring the invincible force to its knees.

The Boambee Bombers hadn't tasted defeat in the C.ex Group Men's Premier League since the finals series of 2017.

Since then they have played 30 games in the competition, and not once been on the wrong end of a scoreline.

That was until Sunday afternoon at Ayrshire Park, when the Bombers ran into a Wolves side full of confidence.

Club president Peter Knott said the 1-0 victory was one of the best in the Wolves' history.

"The structure and the play the boys wanted to do they were able to stick to,” Knott said.

"They played really well and impressed me with how they handled themselves against the big guns.

"They're on a good roll and are a confident team at the moment. Whether or not they thought they could beat Boambee before the match I'm not sure, but they went out there and played like they did.”

The win will have no doubt sent shockwaves around the competition and has set the Wolves up for an exciting back-half of the year.

"They can beat anyone in the competition on their day and they showed that on Sunday,” Knott said.

In other games on the weekend Coffs City United edged the Maclean Bobcats 1-0 away from home while the Northern Storm Thunder picked up three points in their 3-1 win over the Westlawn Tigers.