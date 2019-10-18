GONE: Coffs Harbour merger pulls out before bowling a ball

GONE: Diggers captain Trevor Bailey gets bowled last year. The Coffs Harbour Crikcet club team won't compete in 2019/20.

GONE: Diggers captain Trevor Bailey gets bowled last year. The Coffs Harbour Crikcet club team won't compete in 2019/20. Sam Flanagan

THE Coffs Harbour Cricket team has pulled out of the North Coast Premier League season before even bowling a ball and left the competition scratching for a new draw.

The North Coast Cricket Council made the announcement on their Facebook page on Friday morning.

The side was a merger between the Diggers, Colts and Nana Glen Cricket Clubs.

Coffs Harbour were due to play Sawtell this weekend, but that game has now been scrapped.

"Coffs have notified the council they won't be a able to field a team this season," North Coast Cricket Council secretary David Horseman said.

"We'll now have to re-establish a draw with no bye."

Horseman said it was a little bit annoying they left the decision to pull out until the second week of the season.

"It is, they were a late entrant as well and now they've pulled out.

"There's a lot to organise trying to get three teams into one, we understand that, but to put a team in and then withdraw it makes it difficult for the council."

The new draw will be released in the coming days, with Horseman confident the competition will still be great in 2019/20.

"We'll work with the clubs and associations moving forward," he said.

"We've got a lot of work to do over this season and beyond to encourage other clubs to join the competition."

The only game this weekend will now be Valleys hosting Harwood in Macksville.

Northern Districts have the bye.