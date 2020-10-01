GONE FISHIN’: Big bream still on the bite
FISHING results were patchy last week, with quite a bit of activity around Iluka Bay.
This area is quiet and sheltered in strong winds, particularly in the vicinity of the trawler moorings at the eastern end of the bay where it is worth trying for bream.
Big bream can been seen under the jetty as the trawlers unload in the morning, but is not accessible to the angler as it is a working area however a trail of berley such as stale bread can sometimes entice the big ones.
Best bream weighed in this week was the 1.2kg catch by Dan Garnett who fished the bay.
Other bream catches in the bay were the 510g catch by Ashley Pilder, and the 610g, plus a tarwhine of 430g taken by Greg Dickenson.
There has been a run of good jewfish around the breakwalls and bluffs, with Errol Bonnor hauling in one of 14.2kg taken from the Iluka Wall
Young Brody Rheinberger is upholding the family name with a jewfish of 13.4kg taken at the Iluka Bluff.
Anglers heading to the northern grounds are doing well on a full range of bottom fish.
Best snapper was 5.7kg taken by Duke Ison, using a plastic lure.
However boats are reporting the appearance of a red tide moving down the coast and it is even appearing on the sand on local beaches.
My understanding is that it is coral spawn, which makes an appearance somewhere about now most years.
Unfortunately fish do not appear to like its taste or appearance and tend to keep clear.
However, it is part of nature and is part of the cycle which ensures that one will always catch fish at Iluka and Yamba.
Although it appeared off Pippie Beach, Mike Grills of Yamba got in early and scored an Australian salmon of 5.25kg on Pippie Beach
Will Woldseth of Yamba tried his luck on the high rocks at the Yamba quarry and landed a blue groper of 6.6kg on a crab bait.
FISH OF THE YEAR
FISH OF THE YEAR 2020
|Species
|Weight (kg)
|Angler
|Species
|Weight (kg)
|Angler
|Bream
|
2.146
2/4/20
|
Kevin Cook
Yamba
|Jewfish
|
29.1400
5/3/20
|
Timmy Turtle
Curimbia (Q)
|Whiting
|
1.490
12/3/20
|
Zia Jordan
Wooli
|Snapper
|
10.875
11/6/20
|
Dayne Bishop
Wooli
|Flathead
|
7.200
5/3/20
|
Brett Lentfer
South Grafton
|Pelagic
|
Spanish mack
27.500
7/5/20
|
Jasper Wearn
Minnie Water
|Tailor
|
7.000
6/8/20
|
Mark Billen
Iluka
|Bass
|
1.378
9/4/20
|
Gordon Burton
Lawrence
|Blackfish
|
1.700
27/2/20
|
Jim Gardener
Iluka
|Other edible species
|
Groper
8.600
30/4/20
|
Steve Pateman
Iluka
WEEKLY WINNERS
|Species
|Weight (kg)
|Location
|Gear
|Angler
|Bream
|1.200
|Iluka Bay
|
Rod/reel
|
Dean Garnett
Iluka
|Whiting
|
|
|
|Flathead
|
|
|Tailor
|Blackfish
|
|
|Jewfish
|14.200
|Iluka Breakwall
|
Rod/reel
Lure
|
Errol Bonner
Iluka
|Snapper
|5.200
|Off Black Rock
|
Rod/reel
Plastic lure
|
Duke Ison
Iluka
|Pelagic
|
Aust Salmon
|Pippie Beach
|
Rod/reel
Pilchard
|
Mike Grills
Yamba
|Bass
|
|Other edible species
|
Blue groper
6.600
|Yamba quarry
|
Rod/reel
Crab
|
Will Woldseth
Yamba