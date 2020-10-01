GONE FISHIN’: Big bream still on the bite

Charter boats have been reporting solid catches of snapper, such as this one caught on Yamba Fishing and Charters last week. Photo: Yamba Fishing and Charters

FISHING results were patchy last week, with quite a bit of activity around Iluka Bay.

This area is quiet and sheltered in strong winds, particularly in the vicinity of the trawler moorings at the eastern end of the bay where it is worth trying for bream.

Big bream can been seen under the jetty as the trawlers unload in the morning, but is not accessible to the angler as it is a working area however a trail of berley such as stale bread can sometimes entice the big ones.

Best bream weighed in this week was the 1.2kg catch by Dan Garnett who fished the bay.

Other bream catches in the bay were the 510g catch by Ashley Pilder, and the 610g, plus a tarwhine of 430g taken by Greg Dickenson.

There has been a run of good jewfish around the breakwalls and bluffs, with Errol Bonnor hauling in one of 14.2kg taken from the Iluka Wall

Young Brody Rheinberger is upholding the family name with a jewfish of 13.4kg taken at the Iluka Bluff.

Anglers heading to the northern grounds are doing well on a full range of bottom fish.

Best snapper was 5.7kg taken by Duke Ison, using a plastic lure.

However boats are reporting the appearance of a red tide moving down the coast and it is even appearing on the sand on local beaches.

My understanding is that it is coral spawn, which makes an appearance somewhere about now most years.

Unfortunately fish do not appear to like its taste or appearance and tend to keep clear.

However, it is part of nature and is part of the cycle which ensures that one will always catch fish at Iluka and Yamba.

Although it appeared off Pippie Beach, Mike Grills of Yamba got in early and scored an Australian salmon of 5.25kg on Pippie Beach

Will Woldseth of Yamba tried his luck on the high rocks at the Yamba quarry and landed a blue groper of 6.6kg on a crab bait.

FISH OF THE YEAR

FISH OF THE YEAR 2020

Species Weight (kg) Angler Species Weight (kg) Angler Bream 2.146 2/4/20 Kevin Cook Yamba Jewfish 29.1400 5/3/20 Timmy Turtle Curimbia (Q) Whiting 1.490 12/3/20 Zia Jordan Wooli Snapper 10.875 11/6/20 Dayne Bishop Wooli Flathead 7.200 5/3/20 Brett Lentfer South Grafton Pelagic Spanish mack 27.500 7/5/20 Jasper Wearn Minnie Water Tailor 7.000 6/8/20 Mark Billen Iluka Bass 1.378 9/4/20 Gordon Burton Lawrence Blackfish 1.700 27/2/20 Jim Gardener Iluka Other edible species Groper 8.600 30/4/20 Steve Pateman Iluka

WEEKLY WINNERS