Charter boats have been reporting solid catches of snapper, such as this one caught on Yamba Fishing and Charters last week. Photo: Yamba Fishing and Charters
Fishing

GONE FISHIN’: Big bream still on the bite

Jarrard Potter
Dick Richards,
1st Oct 2020 12:00 AM
FISHING results were patchy last week, with quite a bit of activity around Iluka Bay.

This area is quiet and sheltered in strong winds, particularly in the vicinity of the trawler moorings at the eastern end of the bay where it is worth trying for bream.

Big bream can been seen under the jetty as the trawlers unload in the morning, but is not accessible to the angler as it is a working area however a trail of berley such as stale bread can sometimes entice the big ones.

Best bream weighed in this week was the 1.2kg catch by Dan Garnett who fished the bay.

Other bream catches in the bay were the 510g catch by Ashley Pilder, and the 610g, plus a tarwhine of 430g taken by Greg Dickenson.

There has been a run of good jewfish around the breakwalls and bluffs, with Errol Bonnor hauling in one of 14.2kg taken from the Iluka Wall

Young Brody Rheinberger is upholding the family name with a jewfish of 13.4kg taken at the Iluka Bluff.

Anglers heading to the northern grounds are doing well on a full range of bottom fish.

Best snapper was 5.7kg taken by Duke Ison, using a plastic lure.

However boats are reporting the appearance of a red tide moving down the coast and it is even appearing on the sand on local beaches.

My understanding is that it is coral spawn, which makes an appearance somewhere about now most years.

Unfortunately fish do not appear to like its taste or appearance and tend to keep clear.

However, it is part of nature and is part of the cycle which ensures that one will always catch fish at Iluka and Yamba.

Although it appeared off Pippie Beach, Mike Grills of Yamba got in early and scored an Australian salmon of 5.25kg on Pippie Beach

Will Woldseth of Yamba tried his luck on the high rocks at the Yamba quarry and landed a blue groper of 6.6kg on a crab bait.

FISH OF THE YEAR

FISH OF THE YEAR 2020

Species Weight (kg) Angler Species Weight (kg) Angler
Bream

2.146

2/4/20

Kevin Cook

Yamba

Jewfish

29.1400

5/3/20

Timmy Turtle

Curimbia (Q)

Whiting

1.490

12/3/20

Zia Jordan

Wooli

Snapper

10.875

11/6/20

Dayne Bishop

Wooli

Flathead

7.200

5/3/20

Brett Lentfer

South Grafton

Pelagic

Spanish mack

27.500

7/5/20

Jasper Wearn

Minnie Water

Tailor

7.000

6/8/20

Mark Billen

Iluka

Bass

1.378

9/4/20

Gordon Burton

Lawrence

Blackfish

1.700

27/2/20

Jim Gardener

Iluka

Other edible species

Groper

8.600

30/4/20

Steve Pateman

Iluka

 

 

WEEKLY WINNERS

Species Weight (kg) Location Gear Angler
Bream 1.200 Iluka Bay

Rod/reel

Dean Garnett

Iluka

Whiting

 

 

 

 

Flathead    

 

 

Tailor        
Blackfish    

 

 

Jewfish 14.200 Iluka Breakwall

Rod/reel

Lure

Errol Bonner

Iluka

Snapper 5.200 Off Black Rock

Rod/reel

Plastic lure

Duke Ison

Iluka

Pelagic

Aust Salmon

Pippie Beach

Rod/reel

Pilchard

Mike Grills

Yamba

Bass      

 

Other edible species

Blue groper

6.600

Yamba quarry

Rod/reel

Crab

Will Woldseth

Yamba

Grafton Daily Examiner

