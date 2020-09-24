Menu
Emma and Tim enjoyed a memorable stay in Yamba by joining @yambafishingandcharters. Kingfish, Amberjack, Samson fish, snapper, pearl perch...just the usual for everyone
Fishing

GONE FISHIN': Clarence hotspots revealed

Dick Richards, Gone Fishin'
24th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
THE hot spot for fishing in the estuary this week is once again Oyster Channel.

Although the biggest flathead weighed in this week was the 6.5kg catch taken by Frances Gumley off the Iluka breakwall on mullet strips, the best catches were taken almost the full length of Oyster Channel.

Lindsay Hunter of Yamba weighed in at 1.2kg taken on a soft plastic lure, but another angler agreed that he fished from the vicinity of the Witonga Drive ramp to where the channel merges with the lake, and he picked up flathead all the way

The sandflats opposite the Carrs Drive launching area gives access to some of the best ground.

Bream and whiting will also be picked up and there are some sizeable mangrove jack in the back channels.

As the weather warms, whiting have been more active with Reef Ives picking a fish of 659g on Whiting Beach.

The key spot here is at the western end of the beach where the runout tides come from Yamba Bay.

Big bream are being picked up, with the best this week a 1.31kg catch taken by Andy Wills at North Arm.

This series of water gets very few mentions but holds some ideal sites.

The Middle Wall is still attracting plenty of attention. John McCord from Grafton picked up bream from 650g to 798g on mullet bait, and Terry Daly of Yamba continued to fill the blackfish slot with a 792g fish from the same area.

Fishing offshore is still very productive. The northern grounds are providing plenty of flathead and good catches of snapper and tusk-fish.

And a warning for local farmers to check their fencing wire, the leatherjacket have appeared after an absence of several weeks and it is heavy gauge wire which is the only trace that will defeat their chisel teeth.

Big snapper are on the southern grounds with Grant Boulo of Yamba weighing in a catch of 6.6kg off Brooms Head.

A few pelagics are still on the prowl with Paul Jackson scoring a northern bluefin tuna of 25.05kg off the Yamba breakwall using a yellowtail as bait.

FISH OF THE YEAR 2020

SpeciesWeight (kg)AnglerSpeciesWeight (kg)Angler
Bream

2.146

2/4/20

Kevin Cook

Yamba

Jewfish

29.1400

5/3/20

Timmy Turtle

Curimbia (Q)

Whiting

1.490

12/3/20

Zia Jordan WooliSnapper

10.875

11/6/20

Dayne Bishop Wooli
Flathead

7.200

5/3/20

Brett Lentfer

South Grafton

Pelagic

Spanish mack

27.500

7/5/20

Jasper Wearn

Minnie Water

Tailor

7.000

6/8/20

Mark Billen IlukaBass

1.378

9/4/20

Gordon Burton

Lawrence

Blackfish

1.700

27/2/20

Jim Gardener

Iluka

Other edible species

Groper

8.600

30/4/20

Steve Pateman

Iluka

WEEKLY WINNERS

SpeciesWeight (kg)LocationGearAngler
Bream1.310North Arm

Rod/reel

mullet gut

Andy Willis

Iluka

Whiting

0.658

Whiting Beach

Rod/reel

worm

Reef Ives

Yamba

Flathead6.500Iluka Wall

Rod/reel

mullet strips

Frances Gumley

Yamba

Tailor
Blackfish0.792 Middle Wall

Rod/reel

weed

Terry Daly

Yamba

Jewfish
Snapper6.600off Brooms Head

Rod/reel

pilchard

Grant Boulo

Yamba

Pelagic

Nthn blue tuna

25.500

Yamba Breakwall

Rod/reel

yellowtail

Paul Jackson

Yamba

Bass
Other edible species
