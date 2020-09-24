GONE FISHIN’: Clarence hotspots revealed

Emma and Tim enjoyed a memorable stay in Yamba by joining @yambafishingandcharters. Kingfish, Amberjack, Samson fish, snapper, pearl perch...just the usual for everyone

THE hot spot for fishing in the estuary this week is once again Oyster Channel.

Although the biggest flathead weighed in this week was the 6.5kg catch taken by Frances Gumley off the Iluka breakwall on mullet strips, the best catches were taken almost the full length of Oyster Channel.

Lindsay Hunter of Yamba weighed in at 1.2kg taken on a soft plastic lure, but another angler agreed that he fished from the vicinity of the Witonga Drive ramp to where the channel merges with the lake, and he picked up flathead all the way

The sandflats opposite the Carrs Drive launching area gives access to some of the best ground.

Bream and whiting will also be picked up and there are some sizeable mangrove jack in the back channels.

As the weather warms, whiting have been more active with Reef Ives picking a fish of 659g on Whiting Beach.

The key spot here is at the western end of the beach where the runout tides come from Yamba Bay.

Big bream are being picked up, with the best this week a 1.31kg catch taken by Andy Wills at North Arm.

This series of water gets very few mentions but holds some ideal sites.

The Middle Wall is still attracting plenty of attention. John McCord from Grafton picked up bream from 650g to 798g on mullet bait, and Terry Daly of Yamba continued to fill the blackfish slot with a 792g fish from the same area.

Fishing offshore is still very productive. The northern grounds are providing plenty of flathead and good catches of snapper and tusk-fish.

And a warning for local farmers to check their fencing wire, the leatherjacket have appeared after an absence of several weeks and it is heavy gauge wire which is the only trace that will defeat their chisel teeth.

Big snapper are on the southern grounds with Grant Boulo of Yamba weighing in a catch of 6.6kg off Brooms Head.

A few pelagics are still on the prowl with Paul Jackson scoring a northern bluefin tuna of 25.05kg off the Yamba breakwall using a yellowtail as bait.

FISH OF THE YEAR 2020

Species Weight (kg) Angler Species Weight (kg) Angler Bream 2.146 2/4/20 Kevin Cook Yamba Jewfish 29.1400 5/3/20 Timmy Turtle Curimbia (Q) Whiting 1.490 12/3/20 Zia Jordan Wooli Snapper 10.875 11/6/20 Dayne Bishop Wooli Flathead 7.200 5/3/20 Brett Lentfer South Grafton Pelagic Spanish mack 27.500 7/5/20 Jasper Wearn Minnie Water Tailor 7.000 6/8/20 Mark Billen Iluka Bass 1.378 9/4/20 Gordon Burton Lawrence Blackfish 1.700 27/2/20 Jim Gardener Iluka Other edible species Groper 8.600 30/4/20 Steve Pateman Iluka

