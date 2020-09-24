GONE FISHIN’: Clarence hotspots revealed
THE hot spot for fishing in the estuary this week is once again Oyster Channel.
Although the biggest flathead weighed in this week was the 6.5kg catch taken by Frances Gumley off the Iluka breakwall on mullet strips, the best catches were taken almost the full length of Oyster Channel.
Lindsay Hunter of Yamba weighed in at 1.2kg taken on a soft plastic lure, but another angler agreed that he fished from the vicinity of the Witonga Drive ramp to where the channel merges with the lake, and he picked up flathead all the way
The sandflats opposite the Carrs Drive launching area gives access to some of the best ground.
Bream and whiting will also be picked up and there are some sizeable mangrove jack in the back channels.
As the weather warms, whiting have been more active with Reef Ives picking a fish of 659g on Whiting Beach.
The key spot here is at the western end of the beach where the runout tides come from Yamba Bay.
Big bream are being picked up, with the best this week a 1.31kg catch taken by Andy Wills at North Arm.
This series of water gets very few mentions but holds some ideal sites.
The Middle Wall is still attracting plenty of attention. John McCord from Grafton picked up bream from 650g to 798g on mullet bait, and Terry Daly of Yamba continued to fill the blackfish slot with a 792g fish from the same area.
Fishing offshore is still very productive. The northern grounds are providing plenty of flathead and good catches of snapper and tusk-fish.
And a warning for local farmers to check their fencing wire, the leatherjacket have appeared after an absence of several weeks and it is heavy gauge wire which is the only trace that will defeat their chisel teeth.
Big snapper are on the southern grounds with Grant Boulo of Yamba weighing in a catch of 6.6kg off Brooms Head.
A few pelagics are still on the prowl with Paul Jackson scoring a northern bluefin tuna of 25.05kg off the Yamba breakwall using a yellowtail as bait.
FISH OF THE YEAR 2020
|Species
|Weight (kg)
|Angler
|Species
|Weight (kg)
|Angler
|Bream
2.146
2/4/20
Kevin Cook
Yamba
|Jewfish
29.1400
5/3/20
Timmy Turtle
Curimbia (Q)
|Whiting
1.490
12/3/20
|Zia Jordan Wooli
|Snapper
10.875
11/6/20
|Dayne Bishop Wooli
|Flathead
7.200
5/3/20
Brett Lentfer
South Grafton
|Pelagic
Spanish mack
27.500
7/5/20
Jasper Wearn
Minnie Water
|Tailor
7.000
6/8/20
|Mark Billen Iluka
|Bass
1.378
9/4/20
Gordon Burton
Lawrence
|Blackfish
1.700
27/2/20
Jim Gardener
Iluka
|Other edible species
Groper
8.600
30/4/20
Steve Pateman
Iluka
WEEKLY WINNERS
|Species
|Weight (kg)
|Location
|Gear
|Angler
|Bream
|1.310
|North Arm
Rod/reel
mullet gut
Andy Willis
Iluka
|Whiting
0.658
|Whiting Beach
Rod/reel
worm
Reef Ives
Yamba
|Flathead
|6.500
|Iluka Wall
Rod/reel
mullet strips
Frances Gumley
Yamba
|Tailor
|Blackfish
|0.792
|Middle Wall
Rod/reel
weed
Terry Daly
Yamba
|Jewfish
|Snapper
|6.600
|off Brooms Head
Rod/reel
pilchard
Grant Boulo
Yamba
|Pelagic
Nthn blue tuna
25.500
|Yamba Breakwall
Rod/reel
yellowtail
Paul Jackson
Yamba
|Bass
|Other edible species