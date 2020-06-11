GONE FISHIN’: Clarence hotspots swell over long weekend

Greg Bishop's son Dayne caught this snapper off Wooli on Saturday, it weighed in at 10.875 kg at Wooli General Store.

AN EASING of travel and proximity restrictions combined with a public holiday and fine weather saw a corresponding boost in fishing activity and weigh-ins.

As in the past, most of the fish weighed in were taken in the estuaries, but boats which ventured offshore achieved very satisfactory results.

One charter party which organised a night trip did particularly well, with large jewfish a feature of the catch.

Snapper are also around in good numbers, with some offshore outings coming close to bagging out.

The biggest snapper weighed in this week was the 10.875kg catch made by Dwayne Bishop of Wooli, who fished local waters.

This took Wayne to the top of the list for this species.

The Wooli area has fished particularly well during the past few weeks, weather permitting.

On the northern grounds, Uriah Waters scored one of 5.55kg and Zac Fischer, of Yamba, a juicy one of 1.95kg.

Ian Cutmore from Inverell with a nice Snapper taken on Reeltime Charters Saturday off Brooms Head

Again bream tended to dominate weigh-ins for the estuary, although the best three – a 1.62kg catch by Max Campbell (The Bluff), Barry Ross’s 1.228kg (Shark Bay) and Eli Kenyon’s 1kg (Shark Bay) – were taken on the oceanfront.

In the estuary there were several good catches at the Grafton bridge.

A 1.08kg grab for Nathan McPherson of Coutts, who used bread crusts for bait, and a 460g fish taken by Mich Blanch.

Oyster Channel fished well, with David Guillan landing fish from 674g to 752g and Mat Bonner with a 1kg taken in North Arm.

Better flathead put in an appearance, with Jason Huett’s 4.450kg the best taken on the Middle Wall and George Lilter, of Iluka, one of 1kg from the same area.

Photo of Chris Seymore from Sydney with a great Pearl Perch taken on Reeltime Charters on Sunday

Blackfish are biting particularly well from the T-Piece to the Middle Wall and into the Oyster Channel, as well as around the Iluka Bluff.

Terry Daly, of Yamba, has come out on top again with a fish of 1.056kg from the Middle Wall.

Good-sized school jewfish continue to be taken in the river, with Andrew Gill’s 13.6kg one of the best and Colby Vallette with one of 10.5kg taken at Black Rock

A few pelagics were also on the bite, chasing the schools of baitfish.

Mark Vallette landed a spotted mackerel of 6.15kg off Black Rock, while Clint Bonner returned with a trevally of 2.8kg.

Good conditions around the headlands and along the beaches saw tailor on the bite in good numbers.

Taylor Weir, of Glen Innes, scored one of 2.6kg at Woody, while Chris Settree one of 1.5kg at Frasers.

Remember to stay safe while casting your line.