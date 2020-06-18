GONE FISHIN’: Clarence River bustling with keen bream

Not a common fish for our waters but Matt landed this Painted Sweetlip on Reeltime Charters off Evans Head on Sunday .

BREAM once again have featured strongly in this week’s fishing activity.

Catches have been reported from above the Grafton bridge through to the lower reaches of the Clarence River and along the beaches and headlands.

Blackfish catches are also bringing smiles to many anglers.

Most of the bream reported from the upper reaches have been small, but juicy eating, and they seem to increase in size closer to the entrance and even better around the headlands.

Biggest weighed in was the 1.51kg taken by Allen Bice of Yamba, who fished Green Point near Angourie using mullet bait.

Oyster Channel fished well with David Guillard taking fish from 588g to 890g

Lisa Macdoneh fished at Lawrence for a catch of 770g, but a group of anglers had the best results around the Grafton bridge.

Mick Blanche scored fish from 400g to 471g, G. Linndetton weighed in at 640g and Rob Morris had one of 810g.

The Speers boys had a mixed outing.

Ragnor landed a bream of 600g, while Rex and Tulloch each had a tarwhine of 600g.

Again, my young great granddaughter has continued to suffer from the fishing bug and after a trip to the channels at the back of Micalo with her father, returned with a bream of 450g and a mangrove jack a little bit bigger.

Blackfish have shown up at most of the down river spots.

Warren Evernet took the best at Moriati’s, a fish of 1.1kg.

The fish have returned to the Peninsula where Ken Cullen landed a fish of 1.088kg.

A little further upstream at Sleeper Point by the entrance to Oyster Channel, Ted Dunsmore scored one of 836g, while Peter Urquhart made his catch of 980g on the Yamba wall.

Offshore reports were scarce, although most who, venture offshore are returning with reasonable catches.

Josa Boyle scored a mauri cod of 3.99kg, and Ed Regan a pearl perch of 3.6kg on the northern grounds.

Doug Sneseby of Iluka landed his 9.4kg jewfish at Black Rock, but the best, 12.5kg was taken by Ben Cullen of Grafton in the river.

The odd big flathead is still on the bite, with Peter Lawson landing one of 3.7kg near the Middle Wall, and Doug Clark one of 2.226kg from the same area.

Calmer seas around the headlands and along the beaches have seen tailor more active, with Mark Thomas picking up one of 1.6kg on Iluka main beach.

Josh with a monster 4kg Maori Cod taken on Reeltime Charters at Black Rock on Sunday.

COPMANHURST FISHING CLUB

COPMANHURST Fishing Club held their monthly weigh-in on Sunday June 14, at the Rest Point Hotel.

Despite some overcast conditions, several people still tried their luck, with varying degrees of success.

Chris and Malcolm, while waiting for the river entrance to settle at the bottom of the tide on Saturday, had a short session at the end of the main wall at Yamba. Chris scored a nice bream, weighing in at 508g. An hour and a half after change of tide, they headed out to the southern inshore reefs and between them picked up a mixed bag of bream, flathead, and snapper. Mal also landed a red groper of 1.526kgs.

Father and son team, Andrew and James, fished the river between Ulmarra and Brushgrove, with James landing a flathead of 1.534kgs, 61cm in length. Good work from James, fishing hard with a broken wrist, and some help from his dad. Andrew landed a 445g. flathead, 42cm long.

Todd tried his luck at Grafton on Friday, with no luck, then again on Sunday, only a turtle interested in the bait. He did mention that he did eventually get hit by something big, but that was the one that got away.

Darrel headed up to Lawrence and fished off the rocks, catching one bream. Too small, so that one went back in.

Now that we are back to having weigh-ins at the hotel, this will continue each month, with barbecues and sausage sizzles suspended due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Our next competition round will be July 10, 11 and 12, with the weigh-in at 3pm Sunday, July 12.

-Club Secretary

Lorraine Goodbar

NOTE: While The Daily Examiner will be concluding its print product from Saturday June 27, the fishing page will continue to be published online every Thursday .