GONE FISHIN’: ’Honkers’ haggling along Middle Wall

Micah on Silver Star with his best snapper for the day. Photo: Reeltim Fishing Charters

Micah on Silver Star with his best snapper for the day. Photo: Reeltim Fishing Charters

ANOTHER small weigh-in this week, but there are very few anglers complaining about not finding fish.

Bream are being taken everywhere from the entrance of the Clarence, to above Grafton, while blackfish are still showing up in good numbers on most of the regular spots in the Lower River.

On the minus side, most of the blackfish being taken are fish in full roe, male and female.

Two of my grandsons went fishing at the Peninsular during the week and returned with an offering of fish to 600g (that they ate very nicely).

Chat at the Yamba Bait and Tackle was plenty of blackfish along the Middle Wall, with one customer describing them as real “ honkers.”

Only fish weighed in was the catch of 1.1kg taken by Shane Upton of Iluka, who made his catch “in the river,” but more likely to be the old ferry approach at Iluka, which has fished well in recent weeks with limited standing space.

9yo Luca on Odin last week with his best snapper. Photo: Reeltime Fishing Charters

Best bream is the 1.485kg catch by Geoff Unwin of Woolgoolga, who also made his catch “in the river.”

Over on the Middle Wall, So Hendeson of Glen Innes landed one of 962g, while further upstream at the Grafton bridge, Graham Linnert of South Grafton weighed in a catch of 630g at the South Grafton BP.

In the Browns Rocks area, flathead are on the bite and there a few whiting also.

On the brighter side, there are a few crabs being landed as well.

Oyster Channel continues to provide surprises, with Kurt Jaques landing a Mangrove Jack of 3.65kg on a tailor bait.

Pelagics are still to be found offshore, although one long-tail tuna of 13.25kg appears to have got lost for Ashley Cannon, who reported having taken the fish on the Middle Wall.

Offshore has been quieter for the seas came up for a while.

However, Allan Hepper of Iluka scored a jewfish of 13.2kg on the northern grounds, plus a long tail tuna of 7.2kg.

Alan Morris on Yamba fished off Red Cliff and scored a pearl perch of 3.75kg, although the best jewfish was taken by Peter Rheinberger of Yamba, who reported his catch at Flat Rock, just south of his usual hot spot, Lovers Point.

BIGGEST FISH IN 2020

Species Weight Angler Species Weight Angler Bream 2.146 2/4/20 Kevin Cook Yamba Jewfish 29.1400 5/3/20 Timmy Turtle Curimbia (Q) Whiting 1.490 12/3/20 Zia Jordan Wooli Snapper 10.875 11/6/20 Dayne Bishop Wooli Flathead 7.200 5/3/20 Brett Lentfer South Grafton Pelagic Spanish mack 27.500 7/5/20 Jasper Wearne Minnie Water Tailor 4.300 16/5/20 Isobella Rooks Maclean Bass 1.378 9/4/20 Gordon Burton Lawrence Blackfish 1.700 27/2/20 Jim Gardener Iluka Other edible species Groper 8.600 30/4/20 Steve Pateman Iluka

WEEKLY WINNERS

Species Weight (kg) Location Gear Angler Bream 1.485 Middle Wall Rod/reel mullet Geoff Unwin Woolgoolga Whiting Flathead Tailor Blackfish 1.100 Old ferry approach Iluka Rod/reel weed Shane Upton Iluka Jewfish 22.400 Flat Rock Rod/reel lure Peter Rheinberger Snapper Pelagic Long tail tuna 13.250 Middle Wall Rod/reel lure Ashley Cannon Yamba Bass Other edible species Pearl perch

3.750 off Red Cliff Rod/reel octopus Allan Morrison Yamba

To have your fishing photos featured in Gone Fishin’, send your best shots with your names to sport@dalyexaminer.com.au.