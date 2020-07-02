Menu
Micah on Silver Star with his best snapper for the day. Photo: Reeltim Fishing Charters
Fishing

GONE FISHIN’: ’Honkers’ haggling along Middle Wall

Dick Richards, Gone Fishin'
2nd Jul 2020 10:30 AM
ANOTHER small weigh-in this week, but there are very few anglers complaining about not finding fish.

Bream are being taken everywhere from the entrance of the Clarence, to above Grafton, while blackfish are still showing up in good numbers on most of the regular spots in the Lower River.

On the minus side, most of the blackfish being taken are fish in full roe, male and female.

Two of my grandsons went fishing at the Peninsular during the week and returned with an offering of fish to 600g (that they ate very nicely).

Chat at the Yamba Bait and Tackle was plenty of blackfish along the Middle Wall, with one customer describing them as real “ honkers.”

Only fish weighed in was the catch of 1.1kg taken by Shane Upton of Iluka, who made his catch “in the river,” but more likely to be the old ferry approach at Iluka, which has fished well in recent weeks with limited standing space.

9yo Luca on Odin last week with his best snapper. Photo: Reeltime Fishing Charters
Best bream is the 1.485kg catch by Geoff Unwin of Woolgoolga, who also made his catch “in the river.”

Over on the Middle Wall, So Hendeson of Glen Innes landed one of 962g, while further upstream at the Grafton bridge, Graham Linnert of South Grafton weighed in a catch of 630g at the South Grafton BP.

In the Browns Rocks area, flathead are on the bite and there a few whiting also.

On the brighter side, there are a few crabs being landed as well.

Oyster Channel continues to provide surprises, with Kurt Jaques landing a Mangrove Jack of 3.65kg on a tailor bait.

Pelagics are still to be found offshore, although one long-tail tuna of 13.25kg appears to have got lost for Ashley Cannon, who reported having taken the fish on the Middle Wall.

Offshore has been quieter for the seas came up for a while.

However, Allan Hepper of Iluka scored a jewfish of 13.2kg on the northern grounds, plus a long tail tuna of 7.2kg.

Alan Morris on Yamba fished off Red Cliff and scored a pearl perch of 3.75kg, although the best jewfish was taken by Peter Rheinberger of Yamba, who reported his catch at Flat Rock, just south of his usual hot spot, Lovers Point.

BIGGEST FISH IN 2020

SpeciesWeightAnglerSpeciesWeightAngler
Bream

2.146

2/4/20

Kevin Cook

Yamba

Jewfish

29.1400

5/3/20

Timmy Turtle

Curimbia (Q)

Whiting

1.490

12/3/20

Zia Jordan WooliSnapper

10.875

11/6/20

Dayne Bishop Wooli
Flathead

7.200

5/3/20

Brett Lentfer

South Grafton

Pelagic

Spanish mack

27.500

7/5/20

Jasper Wearne

Minnie Water

Tailor

4.300

16/5/20

Isobella Rooks

Maclean

Bass

1.378

9/4/20

Gordon Burton

Lawrence

Blackfish

1.700

27/2/20

Jim Gardener

Iluka

Other edible species

Groper

8.600

30/4/20

Steve Pateman

Iluka

WEEKLY WINNERS

SpeciesWeight (kg)LocationGearAngler
Bream1.485Middle Wall

Rod/reel

mullet

Geoff Unwin Woolgoolga
Whiting
Flathead
Tailor
Blackfish1.100Old ferry approach Iluka

Rod/reel

weed

Shane Upton

Iluka

Jewfish22.400Flat Rock

Rod/reel

lure

Peter Rheinberger
Snapper
Pelagic

Long tail tuna

13.250

Middle Wall

Rod/reel

lure

Ashley Cannon

Yamba

Bass
Other edible speciesPearl perch
3.750

off Red Cliff

Rod/reel

octopus

Allan Morrison Yamba

To have your fishing photos featured in Gone Fishin’, send your best shots with your names to sport@dalyexaminer.com.au.

clarence fishing dick richards gone fishing
Grafton Daily Examiner

