GONE FISHIN’: ’Honkers’ haggling along Middle Wall
ANOTHER small weigh-in this week, but there are very few anglers complaining about not finding fish.
Bream are being taken everywhere from the entrance of the Clarence, to above Grafton, while blackfish are still showing up in good numbers on most of the regular spots in the Lower River.
On the minus side, most of the blackfish being taken are fish in full roe, male and female.
Two of my grandsons went fishing at the Peninsular during the week and returned with an offering of fish to 600g (that they ate very nicely).
Chat at the Yamba Bait and Tackle was plenty of blackfish along the Middle Wall, with one customer describing them as real “ honkers.”
Only fish weighed in was the catch of 1.1kg taken by Shane Upton of Iluka, who made his catch “in the river,” but more likely to be the old ferry approach at Iluka, which has fished well in recent weeks with limited standing space.
Best bream is the 1.485kg catch by Geoff Unwin of Woolgoolga, who also made his catch “in the river.”
Over on the Middle Wall, So Hendeson of Glen Innes landed one of 962g, while further upstream at the Grafton bridge, Graham Linnert of South Grafton weighed in a catch of 630g at the South Grafton BP.
In the Browns Rocks area, flathead are on the bite and there a few whiting also.
On the brighter side, there are a few crabs being landed as well.
Oyster Channel continues to provide surprises, with Kurt Jaques landing a Mangrove Jack of 3.65kg on a tailor bait.
Pelagics are still to be found offshore, although one long-tail tuna of 13.25kg appears to have got lost for Ashley Cannon, who reported having taken the fish on the Middle Wall.
Offshore has been quieter for the seas came up for a while.
However, Allan Hepper of Iluka scored a jewfish of 13.2kg on the northern grounds, plus a long tail tuna of 7.2kg.
Alan Morris on Yamba fished off Red Cliff and scored a pearl perch of 3.75kg, although the best jewfish was taken by Peter Rheinberger of Yamba, who reported his catch at Flat Rock, just south of his usual hot spot, Lovers Point.
BIGGEST FISH IN 2020
|Species
|Weight
|Angler
|Species
|Weight
|Angler
|Bream
2.146
2/4/20
Kevin Cook
Yamba
|Jewfish
29.1400
5/3/20
Timmy Turtle
Curimbia (Q)
|Whiting
1.490
12/3/20
|Zia Jordan Wooli
|Snapper
10.875
11/6/20
|Dayne Bishop Wooli
|Flathead
7.200
5/3/20
Brett Lentfer
South Grafton
|Pelagic
Spanish mack
27.500
7/5/20
Jasper Wearne
Minnie Water
|Tailor
4.300
16/5/20
Isobella Rooks
Maclean
|Bass
1.378
9/4/20
Gordon Burton
Lawrence
|Blackfish
1.700
27/2/20
Jim Gardener
Iluka
|Other edible species
Groper
8.600
30/4/20
Steve Pateman
Iluka
WEEKLY WINNERS
|Species
|Weight (kg)
|Location
|Gear
|Angler
|Bream
|1.485
|Middle Wall
Rod/reel
mullet
|Geoff Unwin Woolgoolga
|Whiting
|Flathead
|Tailor
|Blackfish
|1.100
|Old ferry approach Iluka
Rod/reel
weed
Shane Upton
Iluka
|Jewfish
|22.400
|Flat Rock
Rod/reel
lure
|Peter Rheinberger
|Snapper
|Pelagic
Long tail tuna
13.250
|Middle Wall
Rod/reel
lure
Ashley Cannon
Yamba
|Bass
|Other edible species
|Pearl perch
3.750
off Red Cliff
Rod/reel
octopus
|Allan Morrison Yamba
