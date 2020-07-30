Menu
Greg Doman with yet another tuskfish on Silver Star earlier in the month.
Fishing

GONE FISHIN’: ‘Mad keen anglers’ brave torrential rains

Dick Richards, Gone Fishin'
30th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
MORE than half a century ago when I was a young man, there was a popular vaudeville dittie which went ‘only mad dogs and Englishmen go out in the mid-day sun’.

But to bring it up to date, it is ‘only mad keen anglers who were prepared to go fishing in the heavy rain we had last week’.

But yes, there were a few who ventured out and received some reward for their efforts.

Talk at the tackle shops is that there are still plenty of bream on the bite, and the added colour in the river from the rain run-off will only benefit fishing.

However, only bream weighed in was the 380g catch taken by Michael Blanch of South Grafton, who found a dry spot under the Grafton Bridge.

The talk around the traps in the there a plenty of blackfish on the Middle Wall and at the T-Piece off Whiting beach

Several anglers downriver were able to find a time when the downpour eased off.

Kurt Jaques of Yamba fished Oyster Channel and returned with a Mangrove Jack of 3.9kg taken on a yabbie.

Ross Oatley also fished Oyster for a flathead of 1.65kg.

Big seas in the middle of the week cancelled out offshore but those who got out early did well.

‘King’ from Tweed Heads had an outing on a charter boat to the North East Corner and scored well.

He returned with a flathead of 3kg, a jewfish of 16.4kg and a snapper of 4.8kg, all taken on mullet bait.

BIGGEST FISH IN 2020

SpeciesWeight (kg)AnglerSpeciesWeight (kg)Angler
Bream

2.146

2/4/20

Kevin Cook

Yamba

Jewfish

29.1400

5/3/20

Timmy Turtle

Curimbia (Q)

Whiting

1.490

12/3/20

Zia Jordan WooliSnapper

10.875

11/6/20

Dayne Bishop Wooli
Flathead

7.200

5/3/20

Brett Lentfer

South Grafton

Pelagic

Spanish mack

27.500

7/5/20

Jasper Wearne

Minnie Water

Tailor

4.300

16/5/20

Isobella Rooks

Maclean

Bass

1.378

9/4/20

Gordon Burton

Lawrence

Blackfish

1.700

27/2/20

Jim Gardener

Iluka

Other edible species

Groper

8.600

30/4/20

Steve Pateman

Iluka

WEEKLY WINNERS

SpeciesWeight (kg)LocationGearAngler
Bream0.380Grafton BridgeRod/reel
prawn

Michael Blanch

South Grafton

Whiting
Flathead3.000Northern Grounds

Rod/reel

mullet

‘King’

Iluka

Tailor
Blackfish
Jewfish16.200 Northern Grounds

Rod/reel

mullet

‘King’

Iluka

Snapper4.800North East Corner

Rod/reel

mullet

‘King’

Iluka

Pelagic
Bass
Other edible speciesMangrove Jack
N/A		Oyster Channel

Rod/reel

yabbie

Kurt Jaques

Yamba

