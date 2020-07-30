GONE FISHIN’: ‘Mad keen anglers’ brave torrential rains

Greg Doman with yet another tuskfish on Silver Star earlier in the month.

MORE than half a century ago when I was a young man, there was a popular vaudeville dittie which went ‘only mad dogs and Englishmen go out in the mid-day sun’.

But to bring it up to date, it is ‘only mad keen anglers who were prepared to go fishing in the heavy rain we had last week’.

But yes, there were a few who ventured out and received some reward for their efforts.

Talk at the tackle shops is that there are still plenty of bream on the bite, and the added colour in the river from the rain run-off will only benefit fishing.

However, only bream weighed in was the 380g catch taken by Michael Blanch of South Grafton, who found a dry spot under the Grafton Bridge.

The talk around the traps in the there a plenty of blackfish on the Middle Wall and at the T-Piece off Whiting beach

Several anglers downriver were able to find a time when the downpour eased off.

Kurt Jaques of Yamba fished Oyster Channel and returned with a Mangrove Jack of 3.9kg taken on a yabbie.

Ross Oatley also fished Oyster for a flathead of 1.65kg.

Big seas in the middle of the week cancelled out offshore but those who got out early did well.

‘King’ from Tweed Heads had an outing on a charter boat to the North East Corner and scored well.

He returned with a flathead of 3kg, a jewfish of 16.4kg and a snapper of 4.8kg, all taken on mullet bait.

BIGGEST FISH IN 2020

Species Weight (kg) Angler Species Weight (kg) Angler Bream 2.146 2/4/20 Kevin Cook Yamba Jewfish 29.1400 5/3/20 Timmy Turtle Curimbia (Q) Whiting 1.490 12/3/20 Zia Jordan Wooli Snapper 10.875 11/6/20 Dayne Bishop Wooli Flathead 7.200 5/3/20 Brett Lentfer South Grafton Pelagic Spanish mack 27.500 7/5/20 Jasper Wearne Minnie Water Tailor 4.300 16/5/20 Isobella Rooks Maclean Bass 1.378 9/4/20 Gordon Burton Lawrence Blackfish 1.700 27/2/20 Jim Gardener Iluka Other edible species Groper 8.600 30/4/20 Steve Pateman Iluka

