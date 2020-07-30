GONE FISHIN’: ‘Mad keen anglers’ brave torrential rains
MORE than half a century ago when I was a young man, there was a popular vaudeville dittie which went ‘only mad dogs and Englishmen go out in the mid-day sun’.
But to bring it up to date, it is ‘only mad keen anglers who were prepared to go fishing in the heavy rain we had last week’.
But yes, there were a few who ventured out and received some reward for their efforts.
Talk at the tackle shops is that there are still plenty of bream on the bite, and the added colour in the river from the rain run-off will only benefit fishing.
However, only bream weighed in was the 380g catch taken by Michael Blanch of South Grafton, who found a dry spot under the Grafton Bridge.
The talk around the traps in the there a plenty of blackfish on the Middle Wall and at the T-Piece off Whiting beach
Several anglers downriver were able to find a time when the downpour eased off.
Kurt Jaques of Yamba fished Oyster Channel and returned with a Mangrove Jack of 3.9kg taken on a yabbie.
Ross Oatley also fished Oyster for a flathead of 1.65kg.
Big seas in the middle of the week cancelled out offshore but those who got out early did well.
‘King’ from Tweed Heads had an outing on a charter boat to the North East Corner and scored well.
He returned with a flathead of 3kg, a jewfish of 16.4kg and a snapper of 4.8kg, all taken on mullet bait.
BIGGEST FISH IN 2020
|Species
|Weight (kg)
|Angler
|Species
|Weight (kg)
|Angler
|Bream
2.146
2/4/20
Kevin Cook
Yamba
|Jewfish
29.1400
5/3/20
Timmy Turtle
Curimbia (Q)
|Whiting
1.490
12/3/20
|Zia Jordan Wooli
|Snapper
10.875
11/6/20
|Dayne Bishop Wooli
|Flathead
7.200
5/3/20
Brett Lentfer
South Grafton
|Pelagic
Spanish mack
27.500
7/5/20
Jasper Wearne
Minnie Water
|Tailor
4.300
16/5/20
Isobella Rooks
Maclean
|Bass
1.378
9/4/20
Gordon Burton
Lawrence
|Blackfish
1.700
27/2/20
Jim Gardener
Iluka
|Other edible species
Groper
8.600
30/4/20
Steve Pateman
Iluka
WEEKLY WINNERS
|Species
|Weight (kg)
|Location
|Gear
|Angler
|Bream
|0.380
|Grafton Bridge
|Rod/reel
prawn
Michael Blanch
South Grafton
|Whiting
|Flathead
|3.000
|Northern Grounds
Rod/reel
mullet
‘King’
Iluka
|Tailor
|Blackfish
|Jewfish
|16.200
|Northern Grounds
Rod/reel
mullet
‘King’
Iluka
|Snapper
|4.800
|North East Corner
Rod/reel
mullet
‘King’
Iluka
|Pelagic
|Bass
|Other edible species
|Mangrove Jack
N/A
|Oyster Channel
Rod/reel
yabbie
Kurt Jaques
Yamba