GONE FISHIN’: Northern grounds prove fertile for fishers
FISHING activity has settled to a steady pace, but it is pleasing to see that there are still salmon on the move.
If you're looking for a change in pace try fishing for this species using very light gear and you can expect to have an exciting time.
Apart from that there are still a lot of jewfish, mostly in the mid-range size.
Most weighed in this week were taken on the northern grounds with the best of the bunch 11.9kg taken by Jake Gould of Iluka, using a lure.
Doug Snesby of Woombah also fished Black Rock and returned with several, the best 11.8kg.
And it is not just offshore where the fish are being taken.
Several good catches have been taken at Flat Rock on Pippie Beach.
Still offshore, Graeme Lockyer of Iluka scored a snapper of 6kg taken on a blue pilchard.
This should earn him a fine at his next Rotary meeting.
No flathead was landed in the estuary, but Cody Upton scored one of 4.5kg off Woody Head.
As expected bream brought smiles to the faces of many anglers.
Biggest weighed in was the 1.55kg catch made by Emerson Sangvan of Grafton who fished the Yamba breakwall.
Nick Kurt tried his luck in Oyster Channel and landed one of 1.15kg
And as indication of the range of varieties on the bite, Andrew Green landed a whiting of 446g at the Wooli wall.
FISH OF THE YEAR 2020
|Species
|Weight (kg)
|Angler
|Species
|Weight (kg)
|Angler
|Bream
|
2.146
2/4/20
|
Kevin Cook
Yamba
|Jewfish
|
29.1400
5/3/20
|
Timmy Turtle
Currumbin (Qld)
|Whiting
|
1.490
12/3/20
|
Zia Jordan
Wooli
|Snapper
|
10.875
11/6/20
|
Dayne Bishop
Wooli
|Flathead
|
7.200
5/3/20
|
Brett Lentfer
South Grafton
|Pelagic
|
Spanish mackerel
27.500 7/5/20
|
Jasper Wearne
Minnie Water
|Tailor
|
7.000
6/8/20
|Mark Billen Iluka
|Bass
|
1.378
9/4/20
|
Gordon Burton
Lawrence
|Blackfish
|1.700 27/2/20
|Jim Gardener Iluka
|Other edible species
|
Groper
8.600
30/4/20
|
Steve Pateman
Iluka
WEEKLY WINNERS
|Species
|Weight (kg)
|Location
|Gear
|Angler
|Bream
|1.550
|Yamba wall
|Rod/reel
|
Emerson Sangvan
Grafton
|Whiting
|0.446
|Wooli wall
|
Rod/reel
Worm
|
Andrew Green
Wooli
|Flathead
|4.500
|Off Woody Head
|Rod/reel
|
Cody Upton
Iluka
|Tailor
|Blackfish
|Jewfish
|11.900
|Black Rock
|
Rod/reel
Lure
|
Jake Gould
Iluka
|Snapper
|6.000
|Black Rock
|
Rod/reel
Blue pilchard
|
Graeme Lockyer
Iluka
|Pelagic
|Bass
|Other edible species