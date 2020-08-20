Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A handful or two of jewfish caught offshore during the week. Photo: Yamba Fishing and Charters.
A handful or two of jewfish caught offshore during the week. Photo: Yamba Fishing and Charters.
Fishing

GONE FISHIN’: Northern grounds prove fertile for fishers

Dick Richards, Gone Fishin', sport@dailyexaminer.com.au
20th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FISHING activity has settled to a steady pace, but it is pleasing to see that there are still salmon on the move.

If you're looking for a change in pace try fishing for this species using very light gear and you can expect to have an exciting time.

Apart from that there are still a lot of jewfish, mostly in the mid-range size.

Most weighed in this week were taken on the northern grounds with the best of the bunch 11.9kg taken by Jake Gould of Iluka, using a lure.

Doug Snesby of Woombah also fished Black Rock and returned with several, the best 11.8kg.

And it is not just offshore where the fish are being taken.

Several good catches have been taken at Flat Rock on Pippie Beach.

Still offshore, Graeme Lockyer of Iluka scored a snapper of 6kg taken on a blue pilchard.

This should earn him a fine at his next Rotary meeting.

No flathead was landed in the estuary, but Cody Upton scored one of 4.5kg off Woody Head.

As expected bream brought smiles to the faces of many anglers.

Biggest weighed in was the 1.55kg catch made by Emerson Sangvan of Grafton who fished the Yamba breakwall.

Nick Kurt tried his luck in Oyster Channel and landed one of 1.15kg

And as indication of the range of varieties on the bite, Andrew Green landed a whiting of 446g at the Wooli wall.

 

FISH OF THE YEAR 2020

Species Weight (kg) Angler Species Weight (kg) Angler
Bream

2.146

2/4/20

Kevin Cook

Yamba

Jewfish

29.1400

5/3/20

Timmy Turtle

Currumbin (Qld)

Whiting

1.490

12/3/20

Zia Jordan

Wooli

Snapper

10.875

11/6/20

Dayne Bishop

Wooli

Flathead

7.200

5/3/20

Brett Lentfer

South Grafton

Pelagic

Spanish mackerel

27.500 7/5/20

Jasper Wearne

Minnie Water

Tailor

7.000

6/8/20

Mark Billen Iluka Bass

1.378

9/4/20

Gordon Burton

Lawrence

Blackfish 1.700 27/2/20 Jim Gardener Iluka Other edible species

Groper

8.600

30/4/20

Steve Pateman

Iluka

WEEKLY WINNERS

 

Species Weight (kg) Location Gear Angler
Bream 1.550 Yamba wall Rod/reel

Emerson Sangvan

Grafton

Whiting 0.446 Wooli wall

Rod/reel

Worm

Andrew Green

Wooli

Flathead 4.500 Off Woody Head Rod/reel

Cody Upton

Iluka

Tailor        
Blackfish        
Jewfish 11.900 Black Rock

Rod/reel

Lure

Jake Gould

Iluka

Snapper 6.000 Black Rock

Rod/reel

Blue pilchard

Graeme Lockyer

Iluka

Pelagic        
Bass        
Other edible species        
clarence river coastal views dick richards gone fishing northern grounds offshore fishing
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Have you seen these puppies?

        Premium Content UPDATE: Have you seen these puppies?

        Crime It’s believed the two male Border Collie-cross puppies that vanished from Copmanhurst this week were stolen

        Yamba shopping centre evacuated after threat

        Premium Content Yamba shopping centre evacuated after threat

        News Police responded to a call this afternoon and conducted a search

        FAT CATTLE: Quality of cattle remains high

        Premium Content FAT CATTLE: Quality of cattle remains high

        Rural Cattle market continues a strong momentum with good results recorded across the...

        UPDATE: Highway open after car, truck collide at Ulmarra

        Premium Content UPDATE: Highway open after car, truck collide at Ulmarra

        Breaking Both lanes were blocked for approximately an hour following collsionm