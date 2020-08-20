GONE FISHIN’: Northern grounds prove fertile for fishers

A handful or two of jewfish caught offshore during the week. Photo: Yamba Fishing and Charters.

FISHING activity has settled to a steady pace, but it is pleasing to see that there are still salmon on the move.

If you're looking for a change in pace try fishing for this species using very light gear and you can expect to have an exciting time.

Apart from that there are still a lot of jewfish, mostly in the mid-range size.

Most weighed in this week were taken on the northern grounds with the best of the bunch 11.9kg taken by Jake Gould of Iluka, using a lure.

Doug Snesby of Woombah also fished Black Rock and returned with several, the best 11.8kg.

And it is not just offshore where the fish are being taken.

Several good catches have been taken at Flat Rock on Pippie Beach.

Still offshore, Graeme Lockyer of Iluka scored a snapper of 6kg taken on a blue pilchard.

This should earn him a fine at his next Rotary meeting.

No flathead was landed in the estuary, but Cody Upton scored one of 4.5kg off Woody Head.

As expected bream brought smiles to the faces of many anglers.

Biggest weighed in was the 1.55kg catch made by Emerson Sangvan of Grafton who fished the Yamba breakwall.

Nick Kurt tried his luck in Oyster Channel and landed one of 1.15kg

And as indication of the range of varieties on the bite, Andrew Green landed a whiting of 446g at the Wooli wall.

FISH OF THE YEAR 2020

Species Weight (kg) Angler Species Weight (kg) Angler Bream 2.146 2/4/20 Kevin Cook Yamba Jewfish 29.1400 5/3/20 Timmy Turtle Currumbin (Qld) Whiting 1.490 12/3/20 Zia Jordan Wooli Snapper 10.875 11/6/20 Dayne Bishop Wooli Flathead 7.200 5/3/20 Brett Lentfer South Grafton Pelagic Spanish mackerel 27.500 7/5/20 Jasper Wearne Minnie Water Tailor 7.000 6/8/20 Mark Billen Iluka Bass 1.378 9/4/20 Gordon Burton Lawrence Blackfish 1.700 27/2/20 Jim Gardener Iluka Other edible species Groper 8.600 30/4/20 Steve Pateman Iluka

WEEKLY WINNERS