GONE FISHIN’: One fish, two fish, plenty of jewfish

15-year-old Kirby with a solid pearl perch taken off brooms Head Saturday with Reeltime Charters Yamba.

FISHING activity took on a more steady rate during the past week with most of the activity in enclosed waters.

Big seas all along the coast kept most offshore anglers in port, although one or two were able to take advantage of a slight easing of conditions.

There are plenty of bream on the bite, but most of the activity reported this week was for jewfish.

Mark Vallette of Yamba managed to make a trip off shore and headed north to the vicinity of the bombora at South Evans.

He returned with two jewfish weighing in at 10.3kg and 11.1kg, both taken on pilchard bait.

Copmanhurst (Rest Point Hotel) Fishing Club member Malcolm Langley (club weigh-master), with a personal best snapper of 6.92kg, caught about four weeks ago from around the 'northeast corner'.

M. Harbus of Iluka was also able to take a quick run off Woody and scored a jewfish of 10.2kg.

However, best for the week was landed by Mark Wicks of Yamba, a fish of 19.4kg at the Harwood bridge.

For those with boats, this area can produce some big jew at the right time.

One advantage is the launching ramps that are available on both sides of the river.

There are bream scattered throughout the estuaries, with Oyster Channel producing some of the best.

David Guillan scored his catch of 908g on chicken gut in Oyster Channel, while Maccean Dwyer landed his catch of 770g, also in the Yamba area.

My three-year-old granddaughter, Ella, with the help of her father, scored three bream, all about the 400g mark, from the channels below Micalo Island.

A couple of residents of Grafton fished Iluka main beach.

Jesse Banford landed a bream of 840g and Lauren Bond one of 780g.

Big blackfish are still on the bite around the Middle Wall and the Yamba breakwall, with some great catches this week.

Neville Beck of Yamba scored his impressive fish of 1.638kg on the breakwall with cabbage weed bait.

Around Wooli there is still a run of good size whiting.

Christien Walker landed fish from 230g to 390g just inside the Wooli River.