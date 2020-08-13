GONE FISHIN’: Rare find for lucky Lower Clarence angler

Australian salmon are incredibly rare, but one Iluka angler reeled one in last week.

FOR the first time for several years we have had an Australian salmon or kawai weighed in for this week’s catches.

The fish was taken by Mark Jones of Iluka who made his catch, weighed in at 2.9kg, on Iluka main beach with a blue pilchard bait.

At one stage this species was prolific along the NSW coast, but something like thirty or so years ago, it was almost wiped out due to overfishing.

Big schools headed north in the winter months, but on their way were trapped by fishermen and canners in some of the creeks and river mouths on the south coast.

I have caught them myself, but the last I heard of a catch was at one of the beaches south of Newcastle about 35 years ago.

While considered poor eating (although good for fishcakes), they are tremendous fighters on light gear and are worth targeting them for that reason alone.

Otherwise, weigh-ins were on the small size, but obvious that there are plenty of fish still around.

Best bream, 810g, was taken by a Brisbane refugee, Fred Richland and caught near the Middle Wall

The Middle Wall was also the target area for a number of anglers chasing blackfish.

Our regular, Terry Day, went to the top of the list with a fish of 1.5kg, with Kevin Shanehan of Yamba not far behind at 1.176g.

Scott Venton tried his luck at the main wall and returned with a fish of 835g.

Flathead have been quiet during recent weeks, but Jessie Ryan of Lawrence landed one of 1.3kg in local water.

Mev Hayes of Yamba picked up a 13kg jewfish in the vicinity of the Middle Wall.

The odd pelagic is also chasing the schools of baitfish around the entrance, with Wayne Richards (he is from the rich side of the Richards family) landing a long tail tuna off 7.8kg at Woody Head.

Boats heading offshore are doing well on snapper, Venus tusk fish and the odd teraglin on the southern grounds, with similar results from the north.

Fishing table not available this week, record catches for the year will be added in next week’s report.