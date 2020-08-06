GONE FISHIN’: Record-breaking Tailor for Iluka angler
THIS week’s report has been marked by the taking of a massive tailor weighing in at a huge 7kg.
This is almost twice the size of the best previous catch this year and was taken by Mark Billen of Iluka.
There have been reports of large tailor all along the coast and headlands, but it is quite some time since one of this size was taken.
Keith McGregor was another who got stuck into the tailor landing one of 2.7kg while fishing at nearby Shark Bay.
Another feature of this week’s weigh-in has been the number of blackfish, and sizeable ones at that.
Top of the list was the 1.106kg fish taken by Krystal Pfeiffer of Coutts Crossing, who fished the middle wall.
Scott Lenton of Yamba spent his time on the Yamba Wall and returned with fish between 876g and 788g.
The area of the Middle Wall was also a hot spot for school jewfish.
Best weighed in was the 10kg fish landed by Rick Young of Yamba, who use a plastic lure.
Rick also weighed another of 8kg.’
“Paul” of Iluka also shared the fun and returned with one of 8.2kg.
A refugee from Victoria seeking asylum from conditions down south made good use of his time fishing Shark Bay.
Ross McKay of Victoria, scored a bream weighing in at 670g and a whiting at 410g.
Most of the anglers out of the Clarence fished on the southern grounds, but all the weigh-ins were taken off Wooli.
Lauren Bond of South Grafton weighed in a snapper of 2.3kg and a pearl perch of 2.344kg, both taken on blue pilchards.
Jason Seewell of South, also did well on the pearlies, with one of 3.7kg and another 3.45kg.
He then topped that off with a parrott fish of 2.74kg.
FISH OF THE YEAR 2020
|Species
|Weight (kg)
|Angler
|Species
|Weight (kg)
|Angler
|Bream
2.146
2/4/20
Kevin Cook
Yamba
|Jewfish
29.1400
5/3/20
Timmy Turtle
Curimbia (Q)
|Whiting
1.490
12/3/20
|Zia Jordan Wooli
|Snapper
10.875
11/6/20
|Dayne Bishop Wooli
|Flathead
7.200
5/3/20
Brett Lentfer
South Grafton
|Pelagic
Spanish mack
27.500
7/5/20
Jasper Wearne
Minnie Water
|Tailor
7.000
6/8/20
|Mark Billen Iluka
|Bass
1.378
9/4/20
Gordon Burton
Lawrence
|Blackfish
1.700
27/2/20
Jim Gardener
Iluka
|Other edible species
Groper
8.600
30/4/20
Steve Pateman
Iluka
WEEKLY WINNERS
|Species
|Weight (kg)
|Location
|Gear
|Angler
|Bream
|0.670
|Shark Bay
|Rod/reel
|Ross McKay Victoria
|Whiting
|0.410
|Shark Bay
|Rod/reel
|Ross McKay Victoria
|Flathead
|Tailor
|7.000
|Woody Head
|Rod/reel
lure
Mark Billen
Iluka
|Blackfish
|1.106
|Middle Wall
Rod/reel
weed
Krystal Pfeiffer
Coutts Crossing
|Jewfish
|10.000
|Middle Wall
Rod/reel
plastic
Rick Young
Iluka
|Snapper
|2.300
|off Wooli
Rod/reel
pilchard
Lauren Bond
South Grafton
|Pelagic
|Bass
|Other edible species
Pearl perch
3.700
|off Wooli
|Rod/reel
Jason Seewell
South Grafton