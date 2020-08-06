Menu
What a pearla caught by Cameron who came equipped with his own rod and jigged a couple of PB's It's another awesome catch on @yambafishingandcharters.Contact us today for your chance to be a winner. You're guaranteed to have a great time with Glynn your skipper, who will put you on the fish and offers a variety of quality jokes to anyone willing to listen.
Fishing

GONE FISHIN’: Record-breaking Tailor for Iluka angler

Dick Richards, Gone Fishin'
6th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
THIS week’s report has been marked by the taking of a massive tailor weighing in at a huge 7kg.

This is almost twice the size of the best previous catch this year and was taken by Mark Billen of Iluka.

There have been reports of large tailor all along the coast and headlands, but it is quite some time since one of this size was taken.

Keith McGregor was another who got stuck into the tailor landing one of 2.7kg while fishing at nearby Shark Bay.

Another feature of this week’s weigh-in has been the number of blackfish, and sizeable ones at that.

Top of the list was the 1.106kg fish taken by Krystal Pfeiffer of Coutts Crossing, who fished the middle wall.

Scott Lenton of Yamba spent his time on the Yamba Wall and returned with fish between 876g and 788g.

The area of the Middle Wall was also a hot spot for school jewfish.

Best weighed in was the 10kg fish landed by Rick Young of Yamba, who use a plastic lure.

Rick also weighed another of 8kg.’

“Paul” of Iluka also shared the fun and returned with one of 8.2kg.

A refugee from Victoria seeking asylum from conditions down south made good use of his time fishing Shark Bay.

Ross McKay of Victoria, scored a bream weighing in at 670g and a whiting at 410g.

Most of the anglers out of the Clarence fished on the southern grounds, but all the weigh-ins were taken off Wooli.

Lauren Bond of South Grafton weighed in a snapper of 2.3kg and a pearl perch of 2.344kg, both taken on blue pilchards.

Jason Seewell of South, also did well on the pearlies, with one of 3.7kg and another 3.45kg.

He then topped that off with a parrott fish of 2.74kg.

FISH OF THE YEAR 2020

SpeciesWeight (kg)AnglerSpeciesWeight (kg)Angler
Bream

2.146

2/4/20

Kevin Cook

Yamba

Jewfish

29.1400

5/3/20

Timmy Turtle

Curimbia (Q)

Whiting

1.490

12/3/20

Zia Jordan WooliSnapper

10.875

11/6/20

Dayne Bishop Wooli
Flathead

7.200

5/3/20

Brett Lentfer

South Grafton

Pelagic

Spanish mack

27.500

7/5/20

Jasper Wearne

Minnie Water

Tailor

7.000

6/8/20

Mark Billen IlukaBass

1.378

9/4/20

Gordon Burton

Lawrence

Blackfish

1.700

27/2/20

Jim Gardener

Iluka

Other edible species

Groper

8.600

30/4/20

Steve Pateman

Iluka

WEEKLY WINNERS

SpeciesWeight (kg)LocationGearAngler
Bream0.670Shark BayRod/reel Ross McKay Victoria
Whiting0.410Shark BayRod/reel Ross McKay Victoria
Flathead
Tailor7.000Woody HeadRod/reel
lure

Mark Billen

Iluka

Blackfish1.106Middle Wall

Rod/reel

weed

Krystal Pfeiffer

Coutts Crossing

Jewfish10.000 Middle Wall

Rod/reel

plastic

Rick Young

Iluka

Snapper2.300off Wooli

Rod/reel

pilchard

Lauren Bond

South Grafton

Pelagic
Bass
Other edible species

Pearl perch

3.700

off WooliRod/reel

Jason Seewell

South Grafton

Grafton Daily Examiner

