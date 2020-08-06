GONE FISHIN’: Record-breaking Tailor for Iluka angler

What a pearla caught by Cameron who came equipped with his own rod and jigged a couple of PB's It's another awesome catch on @yambafishingandcharters.Contact us today for your chance to be a winner. You're guaranteed to have a great time with Glynn your skipper, who will put you on the fish and offers a variety of quality jokes to anyone willing to listen.

What a pearla caught by Cameron who came equipped with his own rod and jigged a couple of PB's It's another awesome catch on @yambafishingandcharters.Contact us today for your chance to be a winner. You're guaranteed to have a great time with Glynn your skipper, who will put you on the fish and offers a variety of quality jokes to anyone willing to listen.

THIS week’s report has been marked by the taking of a massive tailor weighing in at a huge 7kg.

This is almost twice the size of the best previous catch this year and was taken by Mark Billen of Iluka.

There have been reports of large tailor all along the coast and headlands, but it is quite some time since one of this size was taken.

Keith McGregor was another who got stuck into the tailor landing one of 2.7kg while fishing at nearby Shark Bay.

Another feature of this week’s weigh-in has been the number of blackfish, and sizeable ones at that.

Top of the list was the 1.106kg fish taken by Krystal Pfeiffer of Coutts Crossing, who fished the middle wall.

Scott Lenton of Yamba spent his time on the Yamba Wall and returned with fish between 876g and 788g.

The area of the Middle Wall was also a hot spot for school jewfish.

Best weighed in was the 10kg fish landed by Rick Young of Yamba, who use a plastic lure.

Rick also weighed another of 8kg.’

“Paul” of Iluka also shared the fun and returned with one of 8.2kg.

A refugee from Victoria seeking asylum from conditions down south made good use of his time fishing Shark Bay.

Ross McKay of Victoria, scored a bream weighing in at 670g and a whiting at 410g.

Most of the anglers out of the Clarence fished on the southern grounds, but all the weigh-ins were taken off Wooli.

Lauren Bond of South Grafton weighed in a snapper of 2.3kg and a pearl perch of 2.344kg, both taken on blue pilchards.

Jason Seewell of South, also did well on the pearlies, with one of 3.7kg and another 3.45kg.

He then topped that off with a parrott fish of 2.74kg.

FISH OF THE YEAR 2020

Species Weight (kg) Angler Species Weight (kg) Angler Bream 2.146 2/4/20 Kevin Cook Yamba Jewfish 29.1400 5/3/20 Timmy Turtle Curimbia (Q) Whiting 1.490 12/3/20 Zia Jordan Wooli Snapper 10.875 11/6/20 Dayne Bishop Wooli Flathead 7.200 5/3/20 Brett Lentfer South Grafton Pelagic Spanish mack 27.500 7/5/20 Jasper Wearne Minnie Water Tailor 7.000 6/8/20 Mark Billen Iluka Bass 1.378 9/4/20 Gordon Burton Lawrence Blackfish 1.700 27/2/20 Jim Gardener Iluka Other edible species Groper 8.600 30/4/20 Steve Pateman Iluka

WEEKLY WINNERS